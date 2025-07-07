Apple challenges €500M EU fine over app store practices

Share



Apple has launched an appeal against a colossal €500 million ($586 million) fine imposed by European Union regulators, vehemently denying claims of anti-competitive behaviour on its App Store.

The tech giant confirmed its challenge to the EU’s General Court on Monday, labelling the penalty as “unprecedented” and arguing it “goes far beyond what the law requires.”

The European Commission levied the fine in April, asserting that Apple had violated its Digital Markets Act (DMA) by restricting app developers. Specifically, the EU’s ruling found that Apple prevented developers from freely informing customers about alternative offers or marketplaces available outside of its App Store and from steering users towards those external purchase options. This, the Commission stated, undermined the DMA’s core principles of fostering free business and consumer choice.

Apple has robustly hit back, stating the Commission is “mandating how we run our store and forcing business terms which are confusing for developers and bad for users.”

Despite its strong objection, Apple confirmed it had implemented the required App Store changes in late June, which now allow developers in the EU to link directly to external deals and provide alternate purchase options that bypass Apple’s in-app payment system. This move was made, according to Apple, to “avoid punitive daily fines” while the appeal process unfolds.

The iPhone maker also contends that the Commission’s demands forced it to introduce a new, more complex tiered fee structure for developers in the EU, effective by January 2026. This system involves a Core Technology Commission, an initial acquisition fee and varied store services fees.

Technology analyst Paolo Pescatore described Apple’s appeal as a “widely expected move,” anticipating a lengthy and intricate legal battle that will set a significant precedent for other ongoing Big Tech regulatory scrutiny.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts