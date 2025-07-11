AI-generated child sex abuse on the rise, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 reviewed

Share

The number of videos online of child sexual abuse generated by artificial intelligence has surged as paedophiles have pounced on developments in the technology. The Internet Watch Foundation said AI videos of abuse had “crossed the threshold” of being near-indistinguishable from “real imagery” and had sharply increased in prevalence online this year. In the first six months of 2025, the UK-based internet safety watchdog verified 1,286 AI-made videos with child sexual abuse material (CSAM) that broke the law, compared with two in the same period last year. The IWF said just over 1,000 of the videos featured category A abuse, the classification for the most severe type of material. The Guardian



My mind is reeling. How is this flagship Android 16 phone unfolding into an 8-inch tablet? What appears to be one device is cleaved in two, split neatly down the middle to reveal an expansive, touch-friendly and multi-tasking-friendly display. I am flabbergasted. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 doesn’t just move the size and weight needle for Samsung‘s foldables; it sends it off the dial into uncharted territory. Starting at 8.9mm thick when folded (that’s just 0.7mm thicker than the 8.2mm Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra), the Z Fold 7 unfolds to reveal an impossibly svelte 4.2mm thin chassis. Tech Radar

Chinese cars have been stealing a march on the UK market of late. Despite their infancy, a number of East Asian newcomers have well and truly stamped their mark this year, latest industry sales figures show. In June, BYD, officially now the world’s biggest electric vehicle maker, sold more cars in Britain than Mazda, Mini, Citroen and Dacia – a remarkable achievement for a brand that launched in the UK only two years ago. ThisisMoney



A new chapter is set to unfold at Fiat’s historic Mirafiori plant as production of the highly anticipated Fiat 500 Hybrid officially begins in November 2025. This move marks a significant revival for the Turin facility, with a target of 5,000 units by year-end and an ambitious goal to add approximately 100,000 units annually at full capacity. Pre-production vehicles are already rolling off the line. The return of the 500 to its roots in Turin, where its legacy began in 1957, is more than just a production decision; it’s a powerful statement of confidence in the Italian industrial supply chain and its capacity for innovation, claims the manufacturer. ShinyShiny

It’s debatable which frontier is the most contested at the moment – battery size, charging speed, or camera hardware. What is undeniable, however, is that cameras were the focus for Huawei when making the Pura 80 Ultra. The Pura 80 Ultra’s camera credentials read like a best-of-the-best and border on sci-fi when you get to that zoom installation. So let’s talk about it.

Dubbed the industry’s first switchable dual telephoto camera, the system puts an 83mm f/2.4 (3.7x) equivalent lens and a 200mm f/3.6 (that’s 10x though the official lens specs are 9.4x) one in front of a 1/1.28-inch sensor – the largest behind a telephoto camera in a phone to date! GSM Arena



Toyota’s flagship GT car has been years in the making. We still don’t know which badge it’ll wear—whether it’ll be labeled the Lexus LFR, as has been rumored, or something in the Gazoo Racing family. Either way, it’s clearly getting close to arrival. Within the last several weeks, a road car prototype was spotted in California, adding to its testing at circuits around the world, including the Nürburgring. On Thursday, however, it was in England for the Goodwood Festival of Speed, where it climbed the hill at a leisurely pace alongside its racing counterpart. The Drive

