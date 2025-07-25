Age verification measures for porn sites come into force today

Share



Thousands of websites hosting adult content, including porn sites, are today implementing stringent age verification measures for users in the UK, marking a significant shift in online safety.

The move, mandated by the Online Safety Act and enforced by the media regulator Ofcom, aims to prevent children from accessing harmful and age-inappropriate material.

Ofcom’s chief executive, Dame Melanie Dawes, lauded the development, telling the BBC that “no other country had pulled off” such comprehensive measures. She highlighted the commitment from numerous platforms, including major players like Pornhub (the UK’s most visited porn website), Reddit, Discord, X (formerly Twitter), Bluesky and dating app Grindr, to introduce robust age checks. This signifies “not just words but action from the technology industry” to enhance child safety online.

The new regulations require “highly effective” age verification or assurance measures, moving beyond simple tick-box declarations of age. Websites are expected to employ various methods, such as scanning photo IDs (passports or driving licences), utilizing intermediaries like banks for age verification, facial analysis technology, or digital identity wallets.

Companies that fail to comply face substantial fines of up to £18 million or 10% of their global turnover, whichever is greater, and in severe cases, senior managers could face criminal liability.

Technology Secretary Peter Kyle emphasized the “common sense” behind the new rules. “We’re very used to proving our age in lots of different areas of life at the moment, and it makes sense that we do so more assertively when it comes to online activity,” he told BBC Newsbeat.

Children’s charities have largely welcomed the new legislation. Chris Sherwood, chief executive of the NSPCC, stated that services “can no longer evade their duty for protecting children,” urging tech companies to “step up” and prevent children from encountering harmful content.

Professor Elena Martellozzo of the University of Edinburgh added that the rules send a clear message to the tech industry that “child safety and child protection are not optional.”

However, some experts remain cautious about the effectiveness and potential unintended consequences of the new system. Concerns have been raised about the ease with which individuals, particularly children, might circumvent these checks, potentially pushing them towards less regulated online spaces with more explicit or dangerous content.

There are also privacy concerns for individuals who may be uncomfortable sharing sensitive identity documents. Despite these reservations, Ofcom has committed to actively monitoring compliance and launching investigations where necessary to ensure the new rules are effectively protecting children online.

