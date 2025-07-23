70% of Brits couldn’t go a day without gadgets, report claims

Share

Over two-thirds (70%) of Brits couldn’t go a single day without their favourite electrical gadgets, according to new research from MoneySuperMarket.

From smartphones and laptops to air fryers and Airpods, the data shows we’re a nation hooked on tech – and the dependence is particularly strong among younger adults who are leading the charge.

A huge 81% of 16-24 year olds said they couldn’t live without their devices, and over half (54%) of 25-34 year olds admitted to feeling overwhelmed by the sheer amount of gadgets they own.

And it’s not just phones that they are glued to – a fifth (20%) of 16-24s said they couldn’t live without their wireless earphones, and 16% said the same about their hair styling tools.

Young adults aged 25 to 34 are the most glued to their gadgets for social reasons, with a striking two-thirds (67%) admitting they use them just to stay in the loop with friends and family.

The group is also tapping into the booming beauty tech industry, where trending gadgets are in high demand – with research showing that one in seven (13%) 25- to 34-year-olds now own LED face masks and massage guns.

It’s not just the younger crowd who are hooked on their tech either. Among those aged 55 and over, a hefty 60% say they rely on gadgets every day. For more than a third (37%), the smart TV is their must-have, while nearly one in five (19%) say they couldn’t do without their trusty tablet or air fryer.

That said, only 39% of over 55s use gadgets for social interaction – a stark contrast to the younger generation.

Across all age groups, mobile phones top the list of the UKs must-have tech with a third of Brits (75%) saying they couldn’t be without theirs. Other everyday essentials include smart TVs (64%), laptops (60%) and hair stylers (48%).

The kitchen has taken the crown as the most tech-packed room in the house. Nearly half of households (45%) now own an air fryer, while a third (34%) have invested in a slow cooker. And for those craving barista-style brews, 29% have splurged on high-end coffee machines to recreate their favourite takeaway tipples from the comfort of home.

It’s not just about convenience either – two in five people (42%) rely on gadgets to track their health and fitness, with one in four using a smartwatch to stay on track with their goals. Almost a third (31%) use tech to help them sleep or relax, while nearly half (47%) say it’s vital for keeping in touch with friends and family.

But while gadgets promise to make life easier, many Brits are starting to feel the toll of tech overload.

A third of adults say their devices are leaving them with physical discomfort such as eye strain and disrupted sleep, while a fifth admit they feel overwhelmed by the sheer number of gadgets they own. And it’s not just physical effects – three in ten say they’re concerned their devices might be listening in.

The obsession isn’t just a grown-up problem, either. A third of parents say their kids now have more gadgets than they do, and six in ten are worried about how all that screen time might be affecting their children’s health and safety. Almost a third (29%) reckon their little ones are glued to their screens far too often.

Says Kara Gammell, insurance expert at MoneySuperMarket:

“From fitness trackers to air fryers, gadgets have become part and parcel of daily life for Brits. But with thousands of pounds’ worth of tech now packed into the average home, it’s crucial to check that your home contents insurance is keeping up.

“It’s not just about cover for what’s inside the house — you’ll want protection for when you take your devices on the go, too. The right policy gives you peace of mind that your tech is covered, wherever you are.”

Top 10 gadgets Brits can’t live without

