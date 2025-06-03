Which? sets date for landmark £3 billion lawsuit over Apple’s iCloud storage

Share



Consumer association Which? is set to face tech giant Apple in court for the first time in its landmark £3 billion legal claim, with a crucial certification hearing scheduled for November 19-21, 2025.

This three-day hearing at the Competition Appeal Tribunal marks a significant step for millions of UK consumers seeking redress over allegations of anticompetitive practices by Apple.

Which? initiated its Collective Proceedings Order Application late last year, asserting that Apple has violated UK competition law by granting its iCloud storage service preferential treatment.

The consumer group claims this has effectively “trapped” customers with Apple devices into exclusively using iCloud, stifling competition and leading to millions of consumers being overcharged through their monthly subscription fees.

The legal action seeks damages on behalf of all UK consumers who have used iCloud since October 1, 2015. Which? estimates that up to 41 million people could be affected by Apple’s alleged abuse of its market position. If the claim is successful, individual consumers could receive an estimated payout averaging £70 each, cumulatively totaling almost £3 billion.

The upcoming certification hearing is a critical “gating” stage for the class action. The Competition Appeal Tribunal will determine whether Which?’s claim can proceed on a “collective basis”—meaning as a class action representing a large group without individually naming each member—and whether Which? is an appropriate representative for the affected consumers.

This decision is an essential hurdle to allow the consumer association to advance its claims against the tech behemoth.

Anabel Hoult, Chief Executive of Which?, underscored the importance of the upcoming hearing:

“UK consumers are one step closer to getting their day in court, with the vital next step in Which?’s case against Apple – the certification hearing – set for November this year,” she stated.

Hoult added a strong message:

“Which? wants to make clear that no company can rip off UK consumers without facing serious repercussions. Taking this legal action means we can help consumers to get the redress that they are owed, deter other companies from using similarly underhand tactics and drive a more competitive market with positive outcomes for consumers.”

If successful in its legal battle, Which? claims it could not only help to secure compensation for millions but also foster a more competitive and dynamic cloud storage market for the benefit of future consumers.

