WhatsApp rolls out new ad features in monetisation push

WhatsApp is introducing three new advertising features in a global rollout, marking a significant step towards monetising the messaging app.

The Meta-owned platform insists that the new ads will not intrude on private chats, nor will the content of encrypted messages be used for ad targeting. Instead, ads will be tailored based on a user’s country, city, language, interaction with other ads and followed channels.

However, users who have linked their WhatsApp accounts to Facebook or Instagram can expect to see more personalised advertisements.

The new ad features will primarily appear in a dedicated “Updates” tab at the bottom of the app, a section distinct from personal chats. Businesses with existing channels will gain the ability to promote ads within the Updates section to attract new followers and even offer subscription-based premium content, from which WhatsApp will eventually take a 10% commission.

Additionally, businesses will be able to run ads in the form of status updates, similar to Instagram stories, which can link directly to a chat when clicked.

Social media expert Matt Navarra suggests this move signifies Meta “laying the foundation for WhatsApp to finally become a monetisable platform at scale.”

However, he cautioned that “monetising the periphery” while maintaining chat privacy carries risks, particularly in markets like the UK and Europe where WhatsApp is primarily viewed as a messaging tool. “Any perception that the app is becoming noisy or Facebook-ified will spark backlash,” Navarra warned.

WhatsApp boss Will Cathcart stated the new features are a “natural extension of messaging services,” drawing parallels to rival apps and Meta’s other platforms. He emphasised that these changes will not affect users’ inboxes, and those who use WhatsApp solely for messaging will not encounter the new ads.

WhatsApp angered users recently with the introduction of a permanent button for Meta’s AI tool, which cannot be deactivated or deleted.

