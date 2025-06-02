Vulnerable telecare users urged to act ahead of switch to digital phone lines

Share



Around two million vulnerable individuals across the UK who rely on life-saving telecare alarms are being called upon to contact their landline providers.

This plea comes as the country prepares for a nationwide transition from traditional analogue copper phone lines to modern digital networks, a move critical for ensuring the continued functionality of these essential alarms.

The switch to digital landlines is underway because the decades-old copper infrastructure is becoming increasingly unreliable, with spare parts no longer available. Recent Ofcom data highlights the urgency, revealing that fault rates for analogue landlines substantially increased by 45% in 2024.

Funded by leading telecoms giants BT and Virgin Media and backed by the UK government, the new campaign has been launched today to raise awareness. Its primary aim is to ensure that no telecare user is left behind or put at risk during this vital digital migration.

Telecoms Minister Sir Chris Bryant emphasized the government’s commitment to safety, stating: “We cannot afford to leave anyone behind during the vital transition to digital landlines. I have personally set a strict checklist of safeguards for industry to comply with before they migrate any telecare user.”

These safeguards include telecoms companies sending engineers to conduct the switchover and personally test telecare alarms to ensure they remain operational on the digital network. Additionally, vulnerable customers will be offered a free battery back-up device to ensure their landline functions during power outages.



Minister of State for Care, Stephen Kinnock, added that “patient safety is our priority and by supporting this campaign we are making sure that no-one will be put at risk by having to use unreliable devices.” Both ministers urge telecare users, and anyone close to them, to contact their landline provider immediately to access the available support and ensure a smooth and safe transition to the digital network.

https://www.gov.uk/government/news/telecare-users-and-their-loved-ones-across-the-uk-urged-to-speak-to-telecoms-providers-ahead-of-switch-to-digital-landlines

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts