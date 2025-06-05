UK Tesla sales slump by over one third in May amid Musk backlash

Share



New Tesla car sales in the UK plunged by more than a third last month, with the electric carmaker selling 36% fewer vehicles year-on-year in May.

The significant decline sees Tesla losing ground to rivals, particularly China’s BYD, amidst a broader political backlash against its billionaire chief, Elon Musk.

According to the latest data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), Tesla sold just 2,016 vehicles in the UK in May, a sharp drop from 3,152 units recorded in May 2024.

In stark contrast, Chinese manufacturer BYD saw its UK sales skyrocket by 407%, from 596 to 3,025 vehicles last month, having already surpassed Tesla in overall sales since January. Year-to-date, Tesla’s UK sales are down 7.8% compared to the same period last year.

The slump in Tesla’s UK performance mirrors declines in some of its other major markets, fuelled by political protests at showrooms and escalating competition. While the overall UK new car market saw a modest 1.6% increase in May, reaching 150,070 vehicles, this growth was predominantly driven by corporate fleets and other businesses, accounting for nearly two-thirds of registrations. Private buyer interest, however, fell for the second consecutive month.

Despite the headwinds for Tesla, the broader electric vehicle market in the UK continues to expand. Registrations of battery EVs increased by more than a quarter, driven by manufacturers offering incentives to entice buyers. Plug-in hybrid EVs saw an almost 51% rise and hybrid EVs grew by 6.8%, collectively commanding a 47.3% market share.

However, James Hosking, managing director of AA Cars, acknowledged that while EV sales are increasing due to long-term running-cost savings, “concerns about charging access and range anxiety continue to hold some buyers back,” even with manufacturer incentives.

