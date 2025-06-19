UK motorists prefer parking sensors and connectivity over driver assistance systems

Share



New research from eBay reveals that UK motorists prefer convenience and connectivity features to Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). New research from eBay reveals that UK motorists prefer convenience and connectivity features to Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

A study of 2,000 UK drivers found that parking sensors, USB charging ports and Bluetooth connectivity are considered the most essential in-car technologies.

According to the eBay study, 37% of drivers rated parking sensors as indispensable, while USB charging and Bluetooth connectivity both garnered 29% of votes. This preference highlights a focus on practical, everyday comfort and ease of use.

The findings come as nearly a third (31.7%) of the 36.1 million cars on UK roads are over 12 years old, meaning approximately 11.4 million drivers may be missing out on modern features. To demonstrate how older models can be updated, eBay retrofitted a 2005 BMW 330Ci (see below) with popular technologies, including smartphone mirroring, blind spot warning, a reversing camera, and integrated dashcams.

Says Abir Tewari, UK Director of Commercial Operations, Parts & Accessories at eBay: “More than half of the motorists in our study expect to keep their current car longer than they’ve kept previous vehicles. Fortunately, the modern technology features valued most by drivers can be fitted to older models relatively easily, to bring them up to date.”



Conversely, active safety systems received less enthusiasm, with 38% of motorists finding interventions from technologies like autonomous emergency braking or lane keep assist to be disconcerting. The research also revealed that almost a quarter (23%) of drivers are unsure how to use their car’s ADAS systems, and over half (51%) have never used one or more of these advanced features.

Adds Hannah Gordon, an automotive technician:

“Our tech transformation of a 20-year-old model shows motorists can use eBay to purchase a wide range of accessories to modernise and extend the life of older vehicles. And by choosing which items to fit, drivers can personalise a car to suit their individual requirements, without investing in tech they don’t want or need.”

The top ten in-car tech preferred by British motorists are:

Feature Preference (%) Parking sensors 37% USB charging 29% Bluetooth connectivity 29% Reversing camera 27% Assisted steering 20% Heated seats 17% Phone mirroring (Apple CarPlay/Android Auto) 14% Dashcam 13% Blind spot assist 11% Upgraded stereo 10%

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts