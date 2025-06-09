UK leads world in demanding emergency data from Big Tech

Share

The UK has emerged as a global frontrunner in demanding user data from major technology companies, including Apple, Google, Meta and Microsoft.

A new report by cybersecurity firm Surfshark reveals that the UK makes an exceptionally high number of requests, particularly for urgent data in emergencies, compared to other nations.

With a staggering 542,755 requested accounts, the UK ranks fifth globally in overall data demands. Its density of requests is even more striking, at 793 per 100,000 people, placing it fourth worldwide – significantly higher than the global average of 154 requests per 100,000 people.

While the US and EU collectively account for 55% of all interest accounts requested globally since 2013, the UK’s individual contribution is disproportionately high.



A particular area of concern highlighted by the report is the UK’s dominance in emergency data requests, which bypass standard legal processes due to perceived imminent threats.

The UK accounts for the highest percentage of such requests globally, making up 26% (or 40,000 accounts) of all emergency demands since 2013, surpassing the United States (22% or 34,000 accounts) and notably exceeding countries with larger populations like India or Germany.

“Emergency requests are typically made in situations when there is an imminent threat to life or severe injury,” comments Goda Sukackaite, Privacy Counsel at Surfshark. However, she cautions: “The concerning part is that often these urgent government or law enforcement requests bypass standard legal procedures… If governments start to abuse these practices, for example, by interpreting ‘threats’ too broadly, it can lead to mass surveillance, the collection of vast amounts of data, and it can compromise essential freedoms.”

Despite the privacy implications, Big Tech’s compliance rates with these demands are steadily increasing, rising from an average of 70% between 2013 and 2021 to 78% from 2022 to mid-2024. For UK-specific requests, Meta boasts the highest compliance rate at 86.7%, followed closely by Apple (83.8%) and Google (82.6%), while Microsoft’s rate stands at 75%.

Surfshark report on government requests for user data

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

