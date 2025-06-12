UK data bill passes after contentious AI copyright battle

Share



A month-long parliamentary standoff over the UK’s Data (Use and Access) Bill has concluded, with the legislation finally passing without a controversial amendment concerning artificial intelligence and copyright.

The bill, which now awaits royal assent, had been caught in a “ping-pong” battle between the House of Commons and the House of Lords.

The protracted delay stemmed from an amendment championed by peers and backed by high-profile figures from the UK creative industries, including Sir Elton John, Dua Lipa, and Sir Paul McCartney. They argued that tech companies training AI tools should be legally compelled to declare their use of copyrighted material.

Without such a provision, critics feared AI firms would freely exploit UK content to mimic human creativity, potentially leading to job losses and what Sir Elton John described as “thievery on a high scale.”

The government, however, steadfastly refused the amendment. It cited an ongoing separate consultation regarding copyright and future plans for a dedicated AI bill. Opponents of the proposed amendment warned that imposing such restrictions could stifle the burgeoning AI industry in the UK, causing the nation to fall behind in a lucrative global sector.

Despite the strong opposition from the creative sector, the government pressed ahead, ultimately securing the bill’s passage without the contested clause. While the AI copyright debate raged, the bill also contained other significant provisions, including new rules for bereaved parents to access their deceased children’s data, easier patient data sharing for NHS trusts and a 3D underground map to improve roadwork efficiency.

However, the passage of the bill does not signal an end to the AI copyright dispute. Baroness Kidron, a filmmaker who led the charge for the amendment, deemed it a “pyrrhic victory” for the government, arguing it gives away UK creative assets to largely US-based AI developers. Industry bodies like the News Media Association have vowed to continue fighting to ensure UK copyright law is enforced in the AI era.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts