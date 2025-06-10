Uber accelerates UK driverless taxi trials

Share



Uber is set to begin trialling fully autonomous robotaxis in London next spring, bringing forward plans for driverless vehicles on UK roads.

The ride-hailing giant will partner with Wayve, a UK-based artificial intelligence firm that has already been testing its technology in the city with human oversight.

The expedited timeline comes directly after recent changes in UK government regulations. Previously targeting a 2026, then late 2027, rollout, the government has now introduced an “accelerated framework” to fast-track small autonomous “bus and taxi like” commercial services.

While it remains unclear if customers will be able to hail these trial vehicles, Uber has expressed its intent to integrate them as a regular option on its UK app once legislation fully permits.

The Department for Transport anticipates the autonomous vehicle industry could create 38,000 jobs and inject £42 billion into the UK economy by 2035. However, the prospect of widespread driverless taxis also raises social implications, with unions like the GMB highlighting potential concerns over unemployment.

Uber has already launched a robotaxi service in Austin, Texas, claiming that its driverless cars can operate for 20 hours a day, seven days a week, with no fare difference for customers. Globally, fully driverless cars have logged millions of miles in countries such as China, the UAE, and Singapore.

However, the safety of robotaxis remains a key debate. While numerous US studies suggest automated vehicles are less accident-prone than human-driven ones, there have been incidents, including road accidents and malfunctions leading to service cancellations, as seen in San Francisco.

A recent BBC journalist’s trial ride in a Wayve-equipped car in central London (albeit with a human safety drive on board) demonstrated the AI’s cautious and uneventful handling of busy urban conditions.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts