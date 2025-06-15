Thousands of UK students caught cheating using AI, calls for smartphone ban in schools

Share



Thousands of university students in the UK have been caught misusing ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence tools in recent years, while traditional forms of plagiarism show a marked decline, a Guardian investigation can reveal. A survey of academic integrity violations found almost 7,000 proven cases of cheating using AI tools in 2023-24, equivalent to 5.1 for every 1,000 students. That was up from 1.6 cases per 1,000 in 2022-23. Figures up to May suggest that number will increase again this year to about 7.5 proven cases per 1,000 students – but recorded cases represent only the tip of the iceberg, according to experts. The Guardian

Across the developed world, countries are waking up to an uncomfortable truth: smartphones are harming childhood, disrupting children’s education, and distorting adolescence, writes Nick Gibb. Their unchecked presence in schools has gone from a novelty to a serious problem. It is one that demands a coherent, national response. This is not theoretical. In the past fortnight, I have visited schools in both New Zealand and the United States – two countries that have acted decisively to remove smartphones from classrooms. The impact has been transformative. Telegraph

BYD isn’t content with its EVs outselling Tesla, now it wants to take on the American electric car giant with its own BYD network of megawatt super-fast chargers. BYD announced earlier this year that it has developed its own super-fast charger that can charge EVs at up to 1MW (1,000kW), adding 1.2 miles of charge every second and up to 249 miles-worth of charge in just five minutes, equalling the speed at which petrol cars are able to fill up. Speaking exclusively to The Independent, BYD Special Advisor Alfredo Altavilla revealed that the first of these so-called Flash Chargers will be coming to the UK next year, confirming that BYD was aiming to rival Tesla’s Supercharger network. Independent



DS’s new electric-only flagship, the No8 coupé-SUV, could be in line for a hybrid powertrain option if the market demand is there. The No8 is the only car based on Stellantis’s new STLA Medium architecture (and indeed the only current car in the 14-brand group) to be offered exclusively with electric power. But that doesn’t mean it can’t follow its relations in gaining a combustion option. “Technically, it’s always a possibility,” said DS future products boss Cyprien Laurentie, but the firm believes “we still need to convince people” of the viability of a pure-electric offering in this segment. Autocar

Garmin seems as though it’s in the midst of a major course correction, and 2025 is a pivotal year. As someone who’s been reviewing fitness technology, including the best Garmin watches, for many years, there’s certainly been an increase in dramatic shifts in direction for the company in the past few months. That’s not to say ‘change’ means ‘bad’: the recently announced Garmin Venu X1 looks like a great watch, but it’s a pivot from the way Garmin has been designing watches up until this point. Tech Radar

So, Apple just held its annual WWDC conference where it announces all the new software for the next year. And the company proudly announced the next version of iOS for the iPhone, iOS 26. If you have an iPhone model newer than the XS, you will be able to update to iOS 26 for free later this year. But the current version number of iOS is iOS 18. So what happened to iOS 19? Why did Apple jump to 26? The simple reason is that OS version numbers are based on marketing rather than hard science, and Apple can name its platforms whatever it wants. 9to5Mac

