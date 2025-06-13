These are the top 6 cyberscams of 2025, so far

Share



Cybercrime has become more sophisticated in 2025, and it’s affecting more of us ever. With advances in artificial intelligence, social engineering and data breaches, scammers have new tools to exploit individuals, businesses and even government systems.

Here are some of the most prominent scams this year, how they work and what you can do to protect yourself.

1. AI Voice Cloning Scams

Scammers are now using artificial intelligence to clone human voices. A 2023 study revealed that 10% of global internet users experienced an AI voice scam. In these scams, criminals use audio samples — sometimes from social media or voicemail recordings — to mimic someone’s voice. They call or message a victim pretending to be a relative, friend, colleague or company executive.

These messages are often urgent and emotionally charged. For instance, a “daughter” desperately needs money or a “CEO” requests an emergency wire transfer. Because their voices sound so real, victims often act before verifying.

Voice cloning technology has become more accessible and less expensive. You no longer need specialized equipment to generate a convincing fake — just a few seconds of audio and basic AI software. Always verify unusual requests through a secondary channel. If something seems suspicious, pause and double-check before taking action.

2. Financial and Investment Scams

Fraudulent investment schemes remain one of the most profitable forms of cybercrime. In 2024, consumers lost $5.7 billion to investment scams, a 24% increase on 2023. Scammers operate fake cryptocurrency platforms, AI-driven trading bots and high-yield “private” investment clubs. These operations often include professionally designed websites, false endorsements and fabricated performance dashboards to lend credibility.

Social media remains a common entry point, with fraudsters initiating contact through platforms like Instagram and LinkedIn. Many schemes use multilevel marketing or Ponzi structures to keep new funds flowing until the operation collapses.

The public appetite for fast, digital wealth-building tools has made these scams highly effective. Fraudsters exploit economic uncertainty and financial insecurity by promising unrealistic returns. Verify all investment opportunities through regulatory bodies such as the SEC. Be sceptical of guaranteed returns, limited-time offers or advisers who refuse to provide clear documentation.

3. Romance Scams

Consumers lost $1.14 billion to romance scams in 2023, the highest of any imposter fraud. These scams involve long-term emotional manipulation, often carried out over weeks or months. Scammers build trust through dating apps, social media or other messaging platforms, then fabricate a crisis, like medical bills, car accidents, visa issues or legal trouble, to extract money. Now scammers are using AI to generate fake photos, videos and deepfake video calls. These technologies make the personas seem more real than ever.

These scams don’t just cause financial damage — they also leave emotional and psychological scars. Victims often isolate themselves, believing they’re in a genuine relationship. Be cautious of online connections that escalate quickly or include excuses for not meeting in person. Never send money to someone you haven’t met face-to-face and verified independently.

4. Money Mule Recruitment

Cybercriminals often need unwitting accomplices to move stolen money through legitimate financial challenges. They target remote job seekers, students and retirees with offers to act as “payment processors” or “financial agents.”

They instruct victims to receive funds into their bank accounts and transfer them elsewhere, often under the pretence of completing a legitimate business transaction. In reality, they are laundering money and may face legal consequences.

5. Phishing and Business Email Compromise (BEC)

Phishing attacks have become even more sophisticated. There were almost 1 million unique phishing attacks worldwide in the fourth quarter of 2024. Attackers use stolen data, Generative AI and authentic-looking messages to target individuals and companies. Business email compromise scams now regularly involve deepfake voice calls or AI-generated messages that mimic writing style and tone.

Some attacks insert malicious messages into existing email threads, making them nearly indistinguishable from legitimate communication. Modern phishing isn’t easy to spot. It’s targeted, personalized and designed to bypass traditional red flags like poor grammar or unusual email addresses. To avoid this, enable multifactor authentication (MFA) on all accounts. Treat unexpected messages with urgency or financial requests as suspicious, especially if they involve links, attachments or changes in payment instructions.

6. Social Media Impersonation and Account Takeovers

Online shopping scams are expected to rise throughout 2025. Fake ads, counterfeit websites and phishing links trick consumers into handing over payment details. Fake profiles, hacked accounts and brand impersonation are increasing across all major platforms. In some cases, fraudsters impersonate a user’s friend or colleague and message their contacts to ask for money or sensitive information.

In others, they pose as customer support reps or well-known influencers to run fake promotions and giveaways. AI-generated content makes it easier to maintain the illusion, with realistic profile photos, video posts and comment engagement.

Social media is a trusted environment for many users. A well-constructed fake account can deceive even the most sceptical user. Verify unexpected messages or offers directly with the person or brand through official contact channels. Use strong, unique passwords and enable MFA on all social media accounts.

Stay Ahead of Cybercrime

Author Bio: Oscar Collins is the editor-in-chief of Modded with bylines at Gizmodo, Global Trade Mag and similar publications. Follow him on X @TModded for frequent updates on his work.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

