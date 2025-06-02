Skoda adds new Enyaq SportLine 85 to its EV line up

Share

Skoda is expanding its Enyaq electric vehicle lineup with the introduction of a new SportLine 85, combining greater driving range with a more accessible price.

Available in both SUV and Coupé body styles, this new single-motor, two-wheel-drive (2WD) variant promises the sporty aesthetics and dynamic driving experience of its all-wheel-drive 85x counterpart, but with improved efficiency.

Order books for the new Enyaq SportLine 85 are set to open on June 12, 2025, with prices starting from £47,260 On-The-Road (OTR) for the SUV and £49,160 OTR for the Coupé.

Both models are equipped with an 82 kWh (77 kWh net) battery pack and powered by a rear-mounted motor delivering a robust 286 PS and 545 Nm of torque. This enables the vehicles to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in 6.7 seconds, reaching a top speed of 111 mph.

In terms of efficiency, the SportLine 85 SUV boasts a WLTP combined range of up to 354 miles, while the more aerodynamic Coupé variant extends this to356 miles. These figures surpass the ranges offered by the all-wheel-drive 85x version.

For convenient charging, the new models support rapid DC charging at speeds up to 135kW and AC charging at 11kW, allowing a 10-80% charge in approximately 28 minutes under optimal conditions.

Both SUV and Coupé versions feature 20-inch Vega black alloy wheels, sports bumpers and striking gloss black styling details. Inside, drivers will find a head-up display (HUD), comfortable front sports seats, a sports steering wheel, and a premium CANTON sound system.

To ensure dynamic handling, the SportLine 85 models are fitted with progressive dynamic steering and sports suspension, which lowers the ride height by 15mm at the front and 10mm at the rear. Additional standard features include a variable boot floor and an Area View camera, enhancing practicality and convenience.

