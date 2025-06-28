Scattered Spider hackers turn attention to transportation, Google’s Doppl uses AI to visualise outfits

Share



Hackers associated with “Scattered Spider” tactics have expanded their targeting to the aviation and transportation industries after previously attacking insurance and retail sectors. These threat actors have employed a sector-by-sector approach, initially targeting retail companies, such as M&S and Co-op, in the United Kingdom and the United States and subsequently shifting their focus to insurance companies. While the threat actors were not officially named as responsible for insurance sector attacks at first, recent incidents have impacted Aflac, Erie Insurance, and Philadelphia Insurance Companies. Bleeping Computer

The Canadian government has ordered Chinese surveillance camera manufacturer Hikvision to cease operations in Canada over national security concerns, Industry Minister Melanie Joly said late on Friday. Hikvision, also known as Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co, has faced numerous sanctions and restrictions by Canada’s neighbor, the United States, over the past five and a half years for the firm’s dealings and the use of its equipment in China’s Xinjiang region, where rights groups have documented abuses against the Uyghur population and other Muslim communities. Reuters

Google is launching a new experimental app called Doppl that uses AI to visualize how different outfits might look on you, the company announced on Thursday. The app is available on iOS and Android in the U.S. Doppl is designed to let you virtually try on outfits on a digital version of yourself. The app works by first getting you to upload a full-body photo of yourself. From there, you can use photos or screenshots of different outfits to virtually try them on. These images could be a photo of an outfit you see at a thrift store or on a friend, or even a screenshot of an outfit you see while scrolling through social media. Tech Crunch

Samsung is going to unveil its new Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 foldable smartphones next month, alongside a possible Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. Availability for these phones will start shortly after, though the tri-foldable — possibly named Galaxy G Fold — will be available for purchase a little later in the year. According to a report (translated source), the Flip 7 and Fold 7 will become available to the general public in August, approximately one month after their announcement. Samsung will be holding a Galaxy Unpacked event in New York City on July 9, where these phones will be shown off. Phone Arena