Regulator contacts Tesla over erratic robotaxis, Samsung to launch new foldable phones

Share



The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has contacted Tesla after footage shared on social media appeared to show its newly-launched driverless cars breaking traffic laws. The firm’s long-awaited robotaxis – which boss Elon Musk says are central to Tesla’s future – were tried out on public roads for the first time in Austin, Texas, on Sunday. Videos posted online seem to show instances where the vehicles, which had a safety driver in the passenger seat, drive erratically. BBC

Tesla’s (TSLA) hyped robotaxi debut this past weekend is shedding light on one of the biggest issues facing the stock’s bulls. The stock’s valuation may already reflect thousands of driverless Teslas in the US collecting under $10 a trip. “There’s a lot of jazz hands going on here [with Tesla’s robotaxi launch],” Washington Crossing Advisors senior portfolio manager Chad Morganlander said on Yahoo Finance’s Opening Bid. “This stock trades at ten times revenue. You have a [stock] multiple that’s insane.” Yahoo!

Doctors are using AI software that does not meet minimum standards to record and transcribe patient meetings, according to a Sky News investigation. NHS bosses have demanded GPs and hospitals stop using artificial intelligence software that could breach data protection rules and put patients at risk. A warning sent out by NHS England this month came just weeks after the same body wrote to doctors about the benefits of using AI for notetaking – to allow them more time to concentrate on patients – using software known as Ambient Voice Technology, or “AVT”. Sky News

On July 9, Samsung will host its third and final Galaxy Unpacked Event of 2025. Samsung hasn’t revealed much beforehand other than its tagline “Ultra Unfolds,” however the company is widely expected to release new foldable variants in its Galaxy smartphone lineup. In advance of the event, you can place a reservation online in order to get some early bird perks if you end up placing a pre-order. IGN



Earlier this month, Microsoft’s Family Safety feature, primarily used by parents and schools as a set of parental controls and filters, started randomly blocking Google’s Chrome browser from opening on Windows. The first reports surfaced on June 3rd, with some Chrome users noticing the browser kept closing or wouldn’t open. Microsoft has introduced a bug into Family Safety that specifically targets the Chrome browser and prevents it from functioning on Windows. The Verge

It is cheap, often poorly made, and usually ends up in the bin or buried among the other knick-knacks, takeaway menus and birthday candles in the kitchen drawer. Known as “fast-tech”, these low-cost electronics are increasingly common – from mini-fans and electric toothbrushes, to portable chargers and LED toilet seats, often bought for just a few pounds online. But behind the bargain price is a growing problem: many of these items are difficult to repair, not recycled and quickly discarded. The Guardian

Elon Musk does not use a computer, his lawyers have claimed. Lawyers acting for the billionaire told a California court they were “conducting searches of Mr Musk’s mobile phone, having searched his emails … Mr Musk does not use a computer”. The submission came as part of a legal clash between the world’s richest man and the developer of ChatGPT. Both sides are seeking evidence from each other in the case. Telegraph

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts