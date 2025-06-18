Plusnet crowned best broadband provider in Broadband Genie awards

Share





Plusnet, the Yorkshire-based internet service provider, has been named the UK’s ‘Best Broadband Provider’ by Broadband Genie in its annual Broadband Awards.

Plusnet also took home awards for “Most Reliable Provider” and “Most User Friendly”.

Alex Tofts, Strategist at Broadband Genie, commented:

“You won’t find any fancy frills with Plusnet, such as TV or phone bundles. And while flashy rewards for new switches are few and far between, its straightforward ‘broadband only ‘ deals are a real win.

“No set-up costs, no line rental, great support, and the peace of mind that comes with good customer service if anything goes wrong. Take to the podium, Plusnet!”

Broadband Genie’s awards aim to reflect how people use their broadband daily, with new categories this year for home working, online gaming, and streaming. The results were determined by a combination of a customer survey of 4,000 broadband bill payers, speed data, and deal analysis.

Here is a full list of winners in the Broadband Genie Broadband Awards:

Award Winning provider Best Provider Plusnet Fastest Widely Available Provider Virgin Media Fastest Wireless Provider Three Best Value for Money Vodafone Best provider for Speed Satisfaction Virgin Media Most Reliable Provider Plusnet Best Customer Service NOW Broadband Best Social Tariff Vodafone Best Provider for Home Working Virgin Media Best Provider for Online Gaming Virgin Media Best Provider for Streaming Virgin Media Most User Friendly Plusnet

The survey also highlighted areas where providers need to improve, with customer service receiving the lowest scores overall. Direct Save (58%) and Zen Internet (64%) were notably below average in this category.

Value for money was the second-lowest scoring category, with major providers like Virgin Media (64%), BT (64%), TalkTalk (67%), and Sky Broadband (68%) falling short of the leaders.

Here’s how broadband providers compare for customer service and value for money:

Provider Value for money Customer service BT 64% 72% Direct Save 72% 58% NOW Broadband 71% 73% Plusnet 73% 69% Sky 68% 72% TalkTalk 67% 73% Three Broadband 70% 69% Virgin Media 64% 72% Vodafone 75% 73% Zen Internet 73% 64%

Alex Tofts added: “Customer service is an area which can make or break a positive experience with your internet provider… It’s no surprise that in a year when customers are once again having to swallow hefty mid-contract price rises that they feel they’re not getting value for money. This is more evidence and only affirms our stance that Ofcom needs to ban mid-contract price rises” .

How to Switch Broadband Provider

With 8.8 million broadband subscribers in the UK free to switch to a cheaper deal, changing providers can be straightforward.

Find your current contract end date: Switching before your minimum term ends typically incurs early exit fees . Search for a deal: Use trusted comparison websites to find deals available at your address . Remember that greater speed usually comes with a greater price, so only pay for what you need . Complete checkout with your new provider: Thanks to the One-Touch-Switch process, your new provider will usually handle the cancellation with your old provider . Contact your existing provider (but you probably won’t have to!): Thanks to the One-Touch-Switch process, in most cases you won’t need to contact your provider to tell them you’re leaving. Your new provider will take care of that. Broadband Genie Awards

