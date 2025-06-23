Online Hobbies to Try Out in Your Spare Time

Share



Hobbies often shift and change as you grow, and sometimes you need to try some new ones. Online hobbies can be a great way to learn a new skill when you only have a small pocket of time, or if the weather isn’t good enough to venture outside for some fresh air.

But with so much choice at your fingertips, it can be hard to decide what to pursue next. Here’s a few ideas that can help tide you over on those slow days.

Explore the World of Online Learning

One of the huge benefits of the internet can be learning from other people and there are a variety of online platforms to learn new skills. From languages, to coding, there are so many platforms which have paid courses – but also free ones. However, it’s best to make sure you choose a reputable platform to ensure that when you’re sharing your data safely while you expand your knowledge.

Not only can you learn a new skill just for fun, often these skills can help upskill you if you’re wanting to switch careers or gain a promotion in your job.

Hone Your Creative Writing Skills with Online Workshops

A lot of people want to write books, but it can be a hard goal to achieve. Luckily, if this is a dream of yours, there are many online workshops, courses and advice online. Platforms like The Novelry, Faber Academy and Curtis Brown often partner with famous authors, literary agents and editors from Big 5 publications to help hone your craft, start a regular writing process, and see how the novel-writing process works from a business point of view.

Dive into Online Gaming

If you ever want to throw it back to the early days of the internet (just without all your data being leaked!) online games are a great hobby to have. There are so many puzzle games that can test your brainpower, or more subdued simulation games for a bit of escapism. Whether you’re enjoying a puzzle game or trying top slot games for your entertainment, it’s good to make sure that you’ve set up all your privacy controls so that your personal information is protected while gaming.



Engage in Virtual Fitness Classes

This can be a great way to sneak in some exercise on a lunch break – you can find anything from Yoga to HIT workouts online. The good thing about virtual classes is that they can have a range of involvement to pick from; a YouTube instruction can be paused easily, while a true virtual reality fitness class involves a live broadcast from a fitness instructor, so you can be truly involved in the experience from home.

Get Imaginative with Online Art Tutorials

If you’re looking to channel your inner Bob Ross, an online art tutorial can be a great way to relax from a busy week and develop a new creative skill. You can find tutorials on everything from shading to simple doodles, so it doesn’t matter how far along you are in your artistic development. However, it’s best to make sure to find ad-free platforms that respect user privacy, so you’re not sharing unnecessary personal details while trying to hone your art craft.

