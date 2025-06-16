OnePlus confirms five new products for July launch

Share



Chinese manufacturer OnePlus has confirmed the launch of a range of new products from July 8, 2025.

This “ecosystem launch” will comprise two new mid-range smartphones, a flagship audio product, a new wearable, and an addition to its tablet lineup.

Headlining the launch are two new devices in the popular mid-range smartphone series: the OnePlus Nord 5 and OnePlus Nord CE5. The OnePlus Nord 5 marks a substantial upgrade for the series, becoming the first Nord device to feature a Snapdragon 8 series chipset – specifically the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform.

This processor, with its 4nm architecture and flagship Kryo CPU, promises “unparalleled performance in its class,” achieving an impressive AnTuTu score of 1.59 million, claims OnePlus.

The Nord 5 also boasts a Category-leading Cryo-Velocity VC cooling system – identical to the flagship OnePlus 13 – which, the manufacturer says, helps to achieve sustained performance even during intense gaming, such as running Call of Duty Mobile at 144fps.

Beyond smartphones, OnePlus is expanding its audio and wearable offerings. The new flagship audio product, OnePlus Buds 4, aims to redefine sound quality with Dual Drivers, Dual DACs, Hi-Res LHDC 5.0, and 3D Audio. For gamers, the Buds 4 offer an ultra-low latency of 47ms in Game Mode.

The popular OnePlus Watch 3 also gets a new iteration with the OnePlus Watch 3 43mm, designed for smaller wrists while retaining its predecessor’s long battery life, accurate GPS, and comprehensive health metrics.

Finally, the OnePlus Pad Lite will join the brand’s tablet portfolio as an affordable entry-level option, designed as an entertainment and productivity hub within the OnePlus ecosystem.

To celebrate the launch, OnePlus will host pop-up events across Europe, starting in Helsinki on July 8th, followed by London on July 10th at Protein Studios, Shoreditch. These events will offer early hands-on experiences, exclusive discounts, and opportunities to win devices.

