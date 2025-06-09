OMODA 9 flagship SUV launches in UK from £45,000

Share

OMODA’s flagship SUV, the OMODA 9 SHS, has officially hit the UK market, with customer deliveries already underway through its network of over 74 retailers.

Priced from £44,990 OTR, this plug-in hybrid SUV aims to set a new benchmark, blending advanced performance with an ethos of “quiet luxury without the premium price tag.”

The OMODA 9 SHS boasts a self-charging hybrid system that also offers plug-in capability. This enables a combined WLTP range of over 700 miles, including up to 93 miles in pure electric mode, while maintaining low CO₂ emissions of just 38 g/km.

Performance is robust, with a combined output of 449 PS and 700 Nm of torque, allowing the all-wheel-drive SUV to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in 4.9 seconds. Engineered for comfort, the vehicle features a three-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission, intelligent all-wheel drive, and electromagnetic suspension, contributing to a quiet cabin with noise levels reduced to 45.8 dB at urban speeds.



Inside, the OMODA 9 SHS features a striking 24.6-inch curved HD display. Drivers also benefit from a 540-degree transparent-view camera system and automatic parking assist.

Luxury touches include a 1.3-metre panoramic sunroof, cabin air purification, heated and ventilated seating for all four occupants, electronically reclining rear seats, and a premium 14-speaker SONY surround sound system.

Says Victor Zhang, UK Country Director for OMODA UK:

“Seeing the first OMODA 9 SHS vehicles reach customers is a significant milestone. This model represents everything we stand for – intelligent engineering, elegant design and hybrid technology that fits seamlessly into daily life – without the premium price tag.”

The SUV comes with a comprehensive 7-year/100,000-mile warranty, an 8-year battery warranty, and RAC home start cover.

