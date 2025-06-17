Nissan launches new UK-built LEAF EV with range up to 375 miles
Today Nissan officially unveiled the third generation of its iconic LEAF electric vehicle, a British-built car that is set to advance Nissan’s electrification strategy.
Unveiled in London, the all-new LEAF boasts an improved design, significantly extended range and intuitive technology, aiming to address common barriers to EV adoption.
Manufactured at Nissan’s Sunderland plant in the UK, a cornerstone of the company’s EV36Zero initiative, the new LEAF reinforces Nissan’s commitment to zero-emission mobility and localised EV production.
This makes the LEAF the first new model to be produced under the EV36Zero project, which envisions an integrated EV ecosystem powered by renewable energy and a local battery supply chain. The car has also been tuned specifically for European customers at Nissan’s engineering and development centre in Cranfield, Bedfordshire.
Drivers can choose from two battery options, with the extended 75kWh battery offering an impressive WLTP range of up to 375 miles on a single charge. The new LEAF also features enhanced DC fast-charging capabilities of up to 150kW, allowing for approximately 260 miles of range to be recovered in just 30 minutes.
Technologically, the LEAF is fully connected, integrating Google built-in for seamless access to Maps, Assistant and the Play Store directly on twin 14.3-inch screens. It also includes advanced driver assistance systems like ProPILOT Assist with Navi-link and e-Pedal Step.
A notable addition is Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality, enabling external devices to be powered directly from the car – ideal for outdoor activities. Looking ahead, the LEAF is also Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) compatible, which will allow it to send stored energy back to the power grid, potentially reducing energy costs for owners.
Orders for the all-new Nissan LEAF will commence in Autumn, with the first deliveries anticipated for Spring next year. Pricing details are yet to be announced.
