Nintendo Switch 2 shatters sales record amid UK stock shortages

It seems the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 really couldn’t have gone much better, with the Japanese manufacturer claiming sales of over 3.5 million devices worldwide in the first four days since its global debut.

This makes the Switch 2’s opening performance the most successful in the company’s storied history, underscoring intense consumer demand for the next-generation handheld-hybrid.

However, despite the impressive global figures, securing a console in the UK remains a significant challenge. Retailers across the country reported selling out of the Switch 2 within minutes of stock becoming available online and in-store.

Websites like Stock Informer confirm widespread unavailability across major high street brands, with fans eager for restocks expected later this week. Photos even emerged of queues forming outside stores, such as Currys on Oxford Street in London, as customers rushed to collect their pre-orders.

The new console introduces several key upgrades designed to enhance the gaming experience. It features a larger, more responsive screen, paired with innovative new magnetic controllers for improved usability. Under the hood, the Switch 2 boasts more powerful processing and graphics performance, promising a leap forward in visual fidelity and gameplay.

Nintendo has also integrated some new social features, including “GameChat,” which allows players to voice or video chat and share their game screens with friends online directly from the device. Many launch bundles further sweetened the deal by including the highly anticipated Mario Kart World game, undoubtedly contributing to the unprecedented demand.

The record-breaking sales highlight a successful launch for Nintendo, even as the company grapples with meeting the insatiable appetite of gamers, particularly in the UK market.

