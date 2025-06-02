New Toyota Aygo X Hybrid claims title as Europe’s lowest CO2 petrol car

Share



Toyota has unveiled its latest Aygo X, boasting a new design and a hybrid powertrain that the manufacturer claims makes it the lowest CO2-emitting, non-plug-in car in Europe.

This refreshed and more environmentally conscious version of Toyota’s smallest and most affordable model is set to arrive in the UK early next year.

The new Aygo X adopts the same 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol-electric hybrid powertrain found in the larger Yaris, delivering up to 114bhp to the front wheels. This significant upgrade slashes the 0-62mph acceleration time to less than 10 seconds, a marked improvement from the previous model’s 14.9 seconds.

Product manager Cesar Romero indicated that the new model is targeting fuel efficiency in excess of 74mpg, pending official WLTP testing. Crucially, its CO2 emissions are rated at a remarkably low 86g/km, a 23g reduction from the outgoing petrol engine, positioning it competitively against rivals like the MG 3 Hybrid+ (100g/km).

To achieve these efficiency gains, Toyota has removed the older 71bhp 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine from the lineup. This change also means the manual gearbox option is gone, with the Yaris’s CVT-like epicyclic automatic transmission now fitted as standard. This strategic move is driven by the UK’s zero-emission vehicle mandate and Toyota’s fleet CO2 emissions targets, as the substantial reduction in CO2 output provides crucial flexibility for meeting regulatory compliance.

While the uprated powertrain will lead to an increase in the car’s initial cost, Toyota has yet to confirm exact pricing. However, Romero suggested that the “total cost of ownership” would be a key target, with significantly lower fuel consumption expected to mitigate the overall cost step for buyers. For reference, the current pure-petrol Aygo X starts at £16,485.



Inside, the new Aygo X features subtle yet significant enhancements. The analogue speedometer and rev counter are replaced by a small digital instrument screen, and dual USB-C ports are added. Increased sound deadening around the dashboard and under the bonnet, along with a reworked exhaust, contribute to improved refinement. Higher trim levels will further benefit from additional soundproofing and thicker window glass.

