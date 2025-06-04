New Kia Sportage unveiled with hybrid/petrol options, advanced onboard tech

Share



Kia has revealed the latest iteration of its best-selling Sportage SUV, a model that has sold over 7 million units globally.

The new Sportage arrives with significant enhancements, notably offering both petrol and hybrid (HEV) powertrains from launch, catering to diverse customer preferences.

Beyond its striking ‘Opposites United’ design, featuring bold exteriors with LED Star Map lighting and a luxurious interior, the new Sportage heavily emphasizes cutting-edge in-car technology.

Central to the enhanced driving experience is the “Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (CCnC),” which boasts dual 12.3-inch curved panoramic displays and a new 10-inch head-up display (HUD). This setup ensures that all essential functions and information, from driver assistance systems to infotainment and navigation, are within easy reach and view for the driver.

Connectivity and in-car entertainment receive a major boost with the inclusion of wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for smartphone integration. Further digital features are accessible via Kia Connect, enabling over-the-air (OTA) updates and remote vehicle management.

A standout innovation is the Sportage’s “Feature-on-Demand (FOD)” platform, which allows drivers to personalize their infotainment system by adding arcade games, YouTube, and other video streaming services via WebOS.



For ultimate convenience, the new Sportage introduces Kia In-Car Payment for direct parking payments, an available Wi-Fi Hotspot connecting up to five devices, and Digital Key 2.0 for vehicle access and sharing via smart devices, eliminating the need for a physical key. A Harman Kardon premium audio system further elevates the in-car entertainment experience.

Sjoerd Knipping, COO at Kia Europe, states:

“With a fully upgraded package, ready for every adventure, the most refined Sportage ever appeals to a wide variety of consumers, including our legacy customers, as it offers new levels of versatility, convenience and comfort.”

The new Sportage will be produced at Kia’s plant in Žilina, Slovakia, with models expected to arrive in European showrooms in the third quarter of 2025. Full UK pricing and specifications will be announced closer to its on-sale date.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS: New Kia Sportage Dimensions (mm)

Exterior



Overall length

Overall height

Front overhang

Ground clearance 4,540

1,645

930

170 Overall width*

Wheelbase

Rear overhang 1,865

2,680

930

*excluding door mirrors

Interior



1st row 2nd row Head room

Leg room

Shoulder room

Hip room 1,008

1,052

1,461

1,392 998

996

1,414

1,366

Maximum cargo capacity (litres)



ICE HEV Behind 2nd row (VDA)

With rear seats folded 562

1,751 587

1,776

Fuel capacity (litres)



ICE HEV Fuel tank capacity 54 52



Powertrains

Petrol

1.6-litre turbocharged gasoline direct injection (T-GDI)

6-speed manual (6MT) / 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (7DCT)

FWD

150ps

Hybrid

1.6-liter turbo gasoline direct injection (T-GDI)

6-speed automatic transmission (6AT)

FWD/AWD

239ps (combined)

