M&S hackers now looking for new targets, Vodafone and Three merge to become UK’s biggest mobile network

The hacking group that pierced the online defences of UK retailer Marks and Spencer has spent months this year laying digital traps designed to trick employees at the world’s biggest brands into giving up their passwords. Scattered Spider — which cyber security experts describe as a criminal gang of male trash-talking, English-speaking fraudsters — was observed registering websites with nearly identical company names and sharpening their malware tool kits. But their signature move is to exhaustively research company employees, successfully impersonating them on a phone call, and trick other colleagues into handing over the information needed to trigger a cyber attack. FT.com

More than half of all the top trending videos offering mental health advice on TikTok contain misinformation, a Guardian investigation has found. People are increasingly turning to social media for mental health support, yet research has revealed that many influencers are peddling misinformation, including misused therapeutic language, “quick fix” solutions and false claims. Those seeking help are confronted with dubious advice, such as eating an orange in the shower to reduce anxiety and the promotion of supplements with a limited evidence base for alleviating anxiety. The Guardian

Vodafone and Three have vowed to improve Britain’s patchy 5G coverage after completing their long-awaited £15bn mega-merger. The two companies said they have closed the deal to create VodafoneThree, which is now the UK’s largest mobile network operator with around 27m customers. Bosses said VodafoneThree will invest £11bn over the next decade to create one of Europe’s most advanced 5G networks. This includes a £1.3bn capital expenditure pledge in the first year. Telegraph

When Tim Cook introduces Apple’s World Wide Developer Conference on Monday, June 9 at 10 a.m. Pacific, it looks like the company will reveal its biggest software overhaul in years. For many iPhone users, the software, thought to be called iOS 26, will make them feel like their existing handset is suddenly a whole new iPhone. If you’ve missed the recent news on the renumbering about to take place, it’s thought that every new OS announced at WWDC will have the same number, referring to the year in which it will mostly be updated: 2026. Forbes



People who use Microsoft Authenticator to manage their passwords have been warned they will soon no longer be able to do so. The app can be used to store passwords with autofill, as well as for two-factor authentication allowing users to show their face to log into email or company systems. It has been downloaded over 100 million times on the Google Play store alone. But support for passwords is ending, with Microsoft saying ‘the password era is ending’ and urging people to turn to alternative ways of logging in. Metro

The fierce battle over artificial intelligence (AI) and copyright – which pits the UK government against some of the biggest names in the creative industry – returns to the House of Lords on Monday with little sign of a solution in sight. A huge row has kicked off between ministers and peers who back the artists, and shows no sign of abating. It might be about AI but at its heart are very human issues: jobs and creativity. It’s highly unusual that neither side has backed down by now or shown any sign of compromise; in fact if anything support for those opposing the government is growing rather than tailing off. BBC

