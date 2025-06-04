M&S faces ‘unprecedented’ Scottish lawsuit over cyber attack data breach

Share

Marks & Spencer is now facing an “unprecedented” class action lawsuit in Scotland, stemming from the major cyberattack that has disrupted the retailer’s operations for over a month.

Scottish law firm Thompsons Solicitors is leading the legal challenge, encouraging customers whose personal data was stolen to join the claim.

The lawsuit follows M&S’s admission last month that customer information may have been compromised during the cyberattack. While the retailer assured customers there was “no evidence that this data has been shared and it does not include useable card or payment details, or account passwords,” the stolen personal information is believed to expose individuals to a greater risk of fraud and scams.

Thompsons Solicitors is seeking compensation for affected customers for this increased risk, potential future financial losses, distress, anxiety and time spent resolving issues or securing accounts.

Patrick Mcguire, senior partner at Thompsons Solicitors, stated:

“The clients who have joined our class action against Marks and Spencers have done so because their valuable confidential personal details were stolen. It was the responsibility of M&S to protect that information and they failed completely to do so. They have breached data regulations and caused distress to our clients a significant number of whom have already been the victims of attempted scams.”

Over 350 individuals have already joined the class action, a response Thompsons Solicitors describes as “unprecedented” for a case of this nature in Scotland.

In response to the lawsuit, M&S told ITV News: “We communicated to our customers as soon as we could and told them that the data taken does not include any useable card or payment details, or account passwords. M&S does not hold full card details on its systems.” The company also maintained that it “has not received any claims” directly.

The lawsuit adds another layer of difficulty for M&S, which is still grappling with the fallout of the cyberattack, facing ongoing issues with online orders and stock management. The retailer had previously estimated the attack could cost as much as £300 million.

Retail expert Rhea Freeman commented that while any lawsuit brings negative publicity, M&S’s transparent communication might mitigate long-term brand damage, noting that “many people feel sorry for M&S and their team as they have worked so hard.”

