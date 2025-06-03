M&S boss’s pay jumped to £7m before cyber attack, Tesla not interested in manufacturing in India

Share

The Marks & Spencer boss’s pay jumped to more than £7m weeks before a devastating cyber attack crippled the retailer and halted online orders. Stuart Machin (pictured above) received £7.1m in the year to March 2025, a 39pc increase on the previous 12 months, which the company credited to an improvement in the company’s share price. However, just weeks later the company’s stock plunged after a hack in which the retailer’s customer data were stolen and IT systems frozen. More than £1bn was wiped from the value of M&S in the days after the breach emerged. Telegraph

The designer of the iPhone has promised his next artificial intelligence-enabled device will be driven by a sense that “humanity deserves better”, after admitting feeling “responsibility” for some of the negative consequences of modern technology. Sir Jony Ive said his new partnership with OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, would renew his optimism about technology, amid widespread concerns about the impact of smartphones and social media. The Guardian

Elon Musk-owned electric vehicle (EV) giant Tesla is “not interested in manufacturing in India”, the country’s heavy industries minister has said. The remarks were made on Monday as the Indian government issued detailed guidelines for a scheme to promote EV manufacturing in the country. This is the first time that India has publicly admitted that it has not been able to lure investment dollars from Musk, even after unveiling incentives for global EV giants last March. Minister HD Kumaraswamy confirmed that Tesla would open two showrooms in India and have a retail presence. BBC

A number of would-be customers across the pond in the United States have experienced unexpected Switch 2 cancellations. Posts on the likes of reddit and social media platform X show several patrons have had their Switch 2 orders cancelled from retailers suc as Walmart and Target. “Just checked because I [saw] a post on X from Wario64 and it was about [making] sure payment is and all is good to go for when they are ready to ship.. I [checked] and my order got cancelled two days ago,” reads one reddit post titled Target cancelled my order. Eurogamer

Network engineers can take solace from the completed merger of Three and Vodafone announced today, as the difficult technical work now starts to unify their separate networks over the next several years. The union of the two mobile operators, imaginatively named VodafoneThree, was given the go-ahead by UK regulator the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) at the end of last year, despite fears of possible price rises, and completed on May 31. The Register



The Sigma BF threw out the rule book of camera design. Most cameras follow a set formula, a general shape that is ergonomically pleasing to the hand and encompasses all the necessary features. While there are a few variations, none are particularly surprising. Simplicity is at the heart of the Sigma BF, and its design is actually based on the origins of photography – the camera obscura. After all, photography is just about the capturing of light to create an image. Originally on film, but these days more commonly onto a digital sensor. T3.com

