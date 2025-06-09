Microsoft unveils ROG Xbox Ally handheld console

Share



It’s been rumoured for years but now Microsoft has officially unveiled its highly anticipated handheld gaming console, the ROG Xbox Ally.

Developed in partnership with Asus and due for release at the end of 2025, the device aims to bring Xbox’s extensive Game Pass library to gamers on the go, effectively providing access to hundreds of titles from launch.

The new handheld will be available in two versions: the ROG Xbox Ally and the more powerful ROG Xbox Ally X. Both models share a 7-inch screen with 1080p resolution. The base version features 16GB of memory and 512GB of storage, while the ‘X’ variant boasts 24GB of memory, double the storage, a larger battery, and a more potent processor.

A key differentiator for Microsoft’s offering is its operating system. “Because these handhelds run Windows, you have access to games you can’t get elsewhere, so you can enjoy the full freedom and versatility of PC gaming,” stated Roanne Sones, Xbox head of gaming devices. This means users can launch titles from other platforms like Steam and EA Play directly from the device.

Microsoft’s entry into the handheld market comes just three days after the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, and after Valve’s successful Steam Deck. While some may accuse Microsoft of being late, the native integration with Game Pass’s 34 million subscribers is a significant draw. However, the device’s weight might be a concern for some, with the base model at 670g and the ‘X’ version at 715g, notably heavier than the Switch 2’s 534g.

The price of the ROG Xbox Ally remains unknown for the time being – a crucial detail that will determine its competitiveness against rivals like the Switch 2, which retails at £395 in the UK, and the Steam Deck, priced between £349 and £569.

