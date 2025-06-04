Microsoft offers free cybersecurity boost to European governments

Share



Microsoft has announced a new cybersecurity program offering its services free of charge to European governments to bolster their defences against an escalating wave of cyber threats.

This initiative comes amidst a surge in cyberattacks across Europe, many of which are linked to state-sponsored actors from countries including China, Iran, North Korea and Russia.

The program aims to enhance intelligence-sharing on AI-based threats and provide crucial support in preventing and disrupting cyberattacks. Microsoft President Brad Smith emphasized the company’s commitment, stating in an interview with Reuters: “If we can bring more to Europe of what we have developed in the United States, that will strengthen cybersecurity protection for more European institutions.” He also hinted at further initiatives later in the month.

The move acknowledges the increasing sophistication of cybercriminals, who are now employing generative AI to amplify the scale and impact of their operations, ranging from disrupting critical infrastructure to spreading disinformation. However, Smith highlighted that AI also serves as a powerful defensive tool.

“Our goal needs to be to keep AI advancing as a defensive tool faster than it advances as an offensive weapon,” he asserted. Microsoft actively tracks malicious use of its AI models and prevents known cybercriminals from utilizing its AI products.

The new European Security Program will be available to all 27 member states of the European Union, EU accession countries, members of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), the United Kingdom, Monaco and the Vatican.

In a blog post, Microsoft’s Vice Chairman Brad Smith reiterated the company’s long-term commitment:

“Together, these efforts reflect Microsoft’s long-term commitment to defending Europe’s digital ecosystem—ensuring that, no matter how the threat landscape evolves, we will remain a trusted and steadfast partner to Europe in securing its digital future.”

The program will focus on enhancing AI-based threat intelligence sharing, boosting cybersecurity capabilities through further investments, and broadening partnerships to counter cyberattacks and dismantle criminal infrastructure.

