Microsoft announces ROG XBox Ally console, WWDC promises iPhone software changes

Microsoft has finally revealed its highly-anticipated handheld console, years after it was first rumoured. The ROG Xbox Ally will let gamers access their Game Pass subscription library on-the-go, in effect meaning members will start off with hundreds of games. It is being made in partnership with Asus, which has been making handheld gaming devices since 2023, and will be released at the end of 2025 – though it is unknown what it will cost. Speculation over Microsoft making a handheld Xbox has been widespread for more than a decade, with the company starting and scrapping various efforts over the years. BBC

Major Apple announcements from its annual developers conference the past two years heralded big changes — which, so far, have largely fallen flat. This year, the tech company badly needs to deliver a win. Apple’s weeklong Worldwide Developers Conference, teased with the tagline “on the horizon,” kicks off with a keynote at 1 pm ET on Monday from its headquarters in Cupertino, California. The annual event is where the company announces updates to the software that runs on billions of Apple devices used worldwide. CNN

Internet safety campaigners have urged the UK’s communications watchdog to limit the use of artificial intelligence in crucial risk assessments after a report that Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta was planning to automate checks. Ofcom said it was “considering the concerns” raised by the campaigners’ letter, after a report last month that up to 90% of all risk assessments at the owner of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp would soon be carried out by AI. Social media platforms are required under the UK’s Online Safety Act to gauge how harm could take place on their services…The risk assessment process is viewed as key aspect of the act. The Guardian

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang poured praise on the U.K. on Monday, promising to boost investment in the country’s artificial intelligence sector with his multitrillion-dollar semiconductor company. “The U.K. is in a Goldilocks circumstance,” Huang said, speaking on a panel with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Investment Minister Poppy Gustafsson. “You can’t do machine learning without a machine — and so the ability to build these AI supercomputers here in the U.K. will naturally attract more startups.” The Nvidia boss went on to say, “I think it’s just such an incredible, incredible place to invest. I’m going to invest here.” CNBC



Apple is about to dramatically change the look of the iPhone’s software in a major live event. The company is hosting its annual Worldwide Developers Conference, or WWDC, during which it shows off the latest updates to its software. This year, it is expected to focus on a new visual redesign for its operating systems, as well as sweeping new name changes. The company is expected to start naming its releases by year, so that the new iPhone operating system will be known as iOS 26, for instance. Independent

The acrimonious collapse of one of Britain’s most feted AI start-ups came after it faced allegations that a senior executive sexually assaulted a former member of staff, The Telegraph can reveal. The alleged assault took place at a hotel in India in 2022 and was reported to the police at the time. A board member alerted management to the claims, which were also the subject of a public petition to remove the executive. The Telegraph is aware of the identities of the alleged perpetrator and victim but cannot name them for legal reasons. Telegraph

