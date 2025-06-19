Hyundai Tucson voted Top Family Holiday Car by UK parents

Share



The Hyundai Tucson has been named the best car for family holidays, according to new research commissioned by automotive marketplace, CarGurus.

A poll of 2,000 parents revealed the key priorities for parents planning family getaways, with reliability, fuel efficiency and ample boot space topping the list.

The study found that over half of British parents (52%) consider their annual holiday habits when purchasing a car, and three-quarters drive when on holiday. When it comes to vehicle type, SUVs were the preferred choice (25%), though large (14%) and mid-size (13%) hatchbacks also saw significant interest.

A petrol-powered car remains the favourite fuel type for family holidays, chosen by 44% of respondents, with only 6% opting for an electric vehicle. On average, parents are willing to spend around £21,000 on a suitable family holiday car.

Based on these criteria, the Hyundai Tucson emerged as the clear winner. This SUV offers generous boot space (up to 620 litres) and impressive fuel economy, with petrol models achieving around 38mpg and hybrids reaching 46mpg. Used variants of the latest generation start from just over £15,000, aligning well with parental budgets. Crucially, the Tucson also benefits from a five-year unlimited mileage warranty when new.

Chris Knapman, editorial director for CarGurus UK, highlighted the Tucson’s suitability:

“Family holidays often mean long hours on the road, packed boots, and keeping everyone comfortable. With this in mind, the Hyundai Tucson stood out as a clear winner – it’s extremely practical, efficient, and many examples on the used market will still be covered by Hyundai’s generous five-year, unlimited mileage warranty.”

Parents surveyed typically drive 384 miles for family holidays annually. The research also showed a growing enthusiasm for “driving holidays,” with 75% of parents noting they are more or equally likely to take one now compared to before.

Popular UK staycation destinations include the Lake District, Cornwall, and Devon. Beyond the Tucson, CarGurus also recommends the Skoda Kodiaq for higher budgets, and budget-friendly options like the Suzuki S-Cross (2013-2020) and Toyota RAV4 (2012-2018).

BEST USED CARS FOR HOLIDAYS:

Budget CarGurus recommendation £5,000 to £9,999 Suzuki S-Cross (2013 to 2020) £5,000 to £9,999 Toyota RAV4 (2012 to 2018) £15,000 to £19,999 Kia XCeed (2019 to present) £20,000 to £24,999 Hyundai Tucson (2021 to present) £25,000 to £29,999 Citroen C5 Aircross (2018 to present) £30,000 to £34,999 BMW X1 (2022 to present) £35,000 and upwards Skoda Kodiaq (2024 to present)

TOP 20 – WHAT PARENTS LOOK FOR IN A FAMILY-FRIENDLY CAR FOR HOLIDAYS:

Reliability Fuel efficiency Boot space Comfort for long journeys Air conditioning or climate zones Built-in GPS or sat-nav Rear legroom Interior storage Range of safety features (e.g., lane departure warnings, forward collision warning, and more) Cruise control Fold down back seats Durable and easy-to-clean interiors Apple CarPlay / Android Auto Roof rack or tow hitch compatibility TV screens in backseat headrests Isofix for the back seats Back seat charging access Self-driving capability Extra cup holders Third-row seating

