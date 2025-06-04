Hyperoptic U-turns on mid-contract broadband price rises

Hyperoptic, a popular full-fibre broadband provider, is set to introduce mid-contract price increases starting this month. 

It’s a move that has drawn disappointment given its previous vocal campaigning against such practices.  This decision means new customers joining from June 3, 2025, will see their monthly subscription fees rise by £3 from April 2026.

The price adjustments represent significant percentage increases across Hyperoptic’s product range:

Product Current monthly price New month price from April 2026 Price increase (%)
50Mb Fast £26 £29 12%
150Mb Superfast £26 £29 12%
500Mb Ultrafast £31 £34 10%
1Gb Hyperfast £35 £38 9%

This shift places Hyperoptic alongside major providers like BT, EE, Virgin Media, and TalkTalk, which commonly include clauses for annual price bumps. While industry regulator Ofcom banned inflation-linked mid-contract price rises in January 2025, there remains no limit on other types of increases.

Alex Tofts, Strategist at Broadband Genie, has expressed strong disappointment at the move:

“We’re disappointed to see Hyperoptic join the long list of providers that raise prices for its customers before they reach the end of their deal. This price increase represents a gigantic price jump of 12% for customers wishing to subscribe to their most affordable deals.”

He added: “All mid-contract price rises achieve is concern and confusion for customers. The only way we can make true progress and do justice for bill payers is for Ofcom to step up and outright ban these shameful price rises”.

However, Hyperoptic’s CCO and MD, Lutfu Kitapci, defended the move:

“Price changes are not uncommon, for example after introductory pricing, discounted months and other offers.”

He added: “To remain competitive in the current environment, we will be introducing an annual increase of £3 from April 2026, for customers joining from 3rd June 2025”.

Kitapci reassured that “Existing customers will not be affected by the annual increase, unless they switch to a new minimum term. Customers on the Fair Fibre plan will also not be affected.”

For consumers seeking alternatives, several providers currently offer fixed contract pricing with speeds and costs comparable to Hyperoptic.

Provider Broadband speed Monthly cost*
Airband 150Mb – 900Mb £16.50 – £29
BeFibre 150Mb – 2.2Gb £23 – £70
BRSK 150Mb – 2Gb £24 – £55
Community Fibre 100Mb – 920Mb £19 – £32
Cuckoo Broadband 150Mb – 900Mb £32 – £47
Lila Connect 250Mb – 1Gb £40 – £52
Lit Fibre 100Mb – 1Gb £29.99 – £41.99
Quickline 200Mb – 1Gb £29 – £49
Rebel Internet 74Mb – 944Mb £35 – £55
Squirrel 200Mb – 900Mb £27 – £32
toob 150Mb – 900Mb £22 – £37
Trooli 150 – 2Gb £34.99 – £49.99
YouFibre 150Mb – 6.8Gb £31 – £99

*Prices taken 04.06.25. Prices may vary depending on location.

