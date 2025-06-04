Hyperoptic U-turns on mid-contract broadband price rises
Hyperoptic, a popular full-fibre broadband provider, is set to introduce mid-contract price increases starting this month.
It’s a move that has drawn disappointment given its previous vocal campaigning against such practices. This decision means new customers joining from June 3, 2025, will see their monthly subscription fees rise by £3 from April 2026.
The price adjustments represent significant percentage increases across Hyperoptic’s product range:
Alex Tofts, Strategist at Broadband Genie, has expressed strong disappointment at the move:
“We’re disappointed to see Hyperoptic join the long list of providers that raise prices for its customers before they reach the end of their deal. This price increase represents a gigantic price jump of 12% for customers wishing to subscribe to their most affordable deals.”
He added: “All mid-contract price rises achieve is concern and confusion for customers. The only way we can make true progress and do justice for bill payers is for Ofcom to step up and outright ban these shameful price rises”.
However, Hyperoptic’s CCO and MD, Lutfu Kitapci, defended the move:
“Price changes are not uncommon, for example after introductory pricing, discounted months and other offers.”
He added: “To remain competitive in the current environment, we will be introducing an annual increase of £3 from April 2026, for customers joining from 3rd June 2025”.
Kitapci reassured that “Existing customers will not be affected by the annual increase, unless they switch to a new minimum term. Customers on the Fair Fibre plan will also not be affected.”
For consumers seeking alternatives, several providers currently offer fixed contract pricing with speeds and costs comparable to Hyperoptic.
