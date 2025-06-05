Honda turns to efficient hybrids to bridge EV gap

Share



Honda is set to launch a wave of new hybrid models, powered by what it calls “the world’s most efficient” combustion powertrain, as it recalibrates its strategy in response to slower-than-anticipated electric vehicle (EV) adoption.

According to Autocar, at least 13 new hybrid Hondas are slated to arrive between 2027 and 2030, potentially kicking off with replacements for popular models like the Civic (pictured above) and Jazz.

This strategic pivot aims to help Honda navigate what CEO Toshihiro Mibe describes as a “transition period” until electric cars are suitable for true mass-market appeal.

Mibe noted that while “demand for hybrid-electric vehicles is growing,” the “expansion of the EV market has fallen behind the initial projection,” attributing this to factors such as relaxed CO2 emissions and EV sales targets in the US.

The cornerstone of this hybrid blitz is a new powertrain, confirmed to come in 1.5- and 2.0-litre variants. Honda claims these new engines will deliver the best thermal performance of any combustion engine on the market, promising a 10% improvement in fuel economy.

For context, the current 1.5-litre Jazz achieves 62.8mpg, while the 2.0-liter Civic manages 56.5mpg. The hybrid system’s electric motor is also being slimmed down to reduce weight and enhance packaging.

These advanced powertrains will coincide with a new platform, set to be 90kg lighter for medium-sized cars, promising improvements in driver engagement, comfort, and safety. Cost-cutting is also a key directive, with models based on the new platform sharing at least 60% of their parts and the new hybrid powertrains being 30% cheaper to produce than their 2023 counterparts.

Despite this renewed focus on hybrids, Honda remains committed to its long-term EV ambitions. CEO Toshihiro Mibe reiterated the goal for the battery EV business to be “a pillar of our business from 2030 onward,” with the “0 Series” of electric cars, due to launch next year in the US, representing a re-set in its EV approach. This dual strategy aims to leverage the strength of hybrids in the near term while building a robust foundation for a fully electric future.

Autocar

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts