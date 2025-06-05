HMD Fusion X1 launches: a new smartphone for teens

Share



Human Mobile Devices (HMD) has announced the immediate availability of the HMD Fusion X1, a new smartphone device developed in partnership with children’s smartwatch leader Xplora.

Priced from £229 at hmd.com, the Fusion X1 aims to redefine the smartphone experience for teenagers, balancing digital exploration with the enhanced safety features parents are increasingly demanding.

The launch comes amidst growing concerns over children’s online safety. Recent research from HMD and Perspectus Global revealed that over half of children are regularly contacted online by strangers, and nearly 40% have been exposed to harmful content. The Fusion X1 is HMD’s direct response to these findings, and has been co-created with thousands of parents and experts through “The Better Phone Project.”

Unlike conventional smartphones, HMD claims, the Fusion X1 is built from the ground up with deeply integrated parental controls via Xplora’s technology. Parents can manage social media and browser access, restrict calls and messaging to trusted contacts, utilize GPS tracking with up to 10 safety zones, and activate “Stay Focused Mode” to limit distractions.



Crucially, the device starts with zero apps, giving parents complete control over what gets added and when, distinguishing it sharply from more advanced, open-access devices. Full parental control is available via an Xplora Guardian subscription, starting from £4.99/month. HMD also plans to integrate SafeToNet’s on-device AI-powered protection later this year to automatically block harmful content.

Despite its safety focus, the Fusion X1 still offers features which appeal to teens, claims HMD. It boasts a powerful camera with slo-mo selfies and gesture controls, a sleek design, and unique “Smart Outfits”—customizable snap-on cases that add functionality like an LED light ring (Flashy Outfit), gaming controls (Gaming Outfit), or extra battery power (Charging Outfit).

Its repairable design, allowing for easy at-home screen or battery replacement, also encourages tech literacy and ownership, believes the manufacturer.

Says James Robinson, VP for Family at HMD:

“The Fusion X1 is a direct response to what families told us they needed: a smartphone that supports healthy digital habits without sacrificing style or freedom while giving parents peace of mind.

“This is more than a phone—it’s a smarter first step into digital life.”

Adds Sten Kirkbak, Founder and CEO of Xplora:

“Partnering with HMD on the Fusion X1 lets us extend that mission into smartphones, providing teens with the freedom they seek and the protection parents’ trust.”

