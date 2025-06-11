French drivers sue Tesla, Apple Liquid Glass is ‘Windows Vista done well’

Share



A group of French drivers are suing Tesla, claiming that Elon Musk has turned their cars into totems of the “extreme Right”. The lawsuit filed on behalf of 10 drivers in Paris says the perception the vehicles have become political symbols “prevents them from fully enjoying their car”. It is the latest example of a backlash against Mr Musk for his support of Donald Trump in the US. “Because of Elon Musk’s actions … Tesla-branded vehicles have become strong political symbols and now appear to be veritable extreme-Right ‘totems’…” said law firm GKA in a statement. Telegraph

Billionaire Elon Musk has said he regrets some of the posts he made about US President Donald Trump during their war of words on social media. “I regret some of my posts about President Donald Trump last week. They went too far,” he said on his platform X. The two were embroiled in a public fallout, after the Tesla owner called Trump’s tax bill a “disgusting abomination”. His post comes after Trump declared that their relationship was over, and that he had no interest in mending ties with Musk. BBC



It’s hard to look at Apple’s new “Liquid Glass” aesthetic and not think about Windows Vista, Microsoft‘s much-maligned OS which also touted transparencies and glass-like effects as a bold new vision for computing. You can see the similarities between Apple‘s UI and Vista’s “Windows Aero” design language everywhere, from the glassified app icons in iOS 26 and macOS Tahoe 26 which look a lot like VIsta’s glossy icons, to the transparent backgrounds used in drop down menus, which hearken back to VIsta’s transparent window borders. The key difference is that Apple is just doing it all better. (Sorry, not sorry, Windows fans.) Engadget



This is the BMW iX3, a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” to redefine its cars, reckons BMW. After years of hype, concept cars and technological teasers, Auto Express is standing among nine prototypes at BMW’s Miramas test facility in southern France. We’re going to be driving the breakthrough electric SUV on road, on track and become a guinea pig testing its autonomous capabilities. It’s early morning but the warm, straw-coloured sun is heating up the black tape disguise as we squeeze the door handle and climb into the driver’s seat, covered to protect the design from prying eyes. There’s no hiding the cockpit’s biggest change however – the new Panoramic iDrive spanning pillar to windscreen pillar. Autoexpress

Polestar UK MD Galvin has been outspoken in his views on government support for electric vehicles, telling us last year that the UK is the “worst in Europe” for electric car incentives. Now his frustrations are boiling over on additional EV taxes and a lack of incentives for people to drive cleaner electric cars. “I find it immensely frustrating that the government is slowly nibbling away at the few benefits that are left for retail buyers or any driver actually to consider an electric car,” Galvin told The Independent. Galvin also takes issue with the government’s expensive car supplement, a levy on “luxury” EVs costing more than £40,000. Independent

