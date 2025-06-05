EE launches exclusive Nintendo Switch 2 bundles

Share



Mobile and broadband provider EE has announced a range of exclusive new bundles for the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 console.

Available from today, June 5th, these packages aim to offer gamers an enhanced experience with included connectivity features.

Each bundle requires a £20 upfront cost on a 24-month plan and includes the new Nintendo Switch 2 console, the upcoming Mario Kart World game and a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online subscription with Expansion Pack.

A key feature across all bundles is a 24-month subscription to EE’s Gamer and Video Data Pass, allowing users to stream and play games without impacting their standard data allowance, ideal for mobile gaming.

Depending on the chosen option, additional benefits are available. A £25 per month plan includes a 24-month Nintendo Switch Online subscription with Expansion Pack. For £30 per month, customers will also receive a Nintendo Switch 2 Camera and a Joy-Con 2 Controller Pair.

The Nintendo Switch 2 boasts enhanced hardware supporting intense gameplay with features like HDR and 4K resolution. This performance boost is particularly relevant for the console’s new GameShare features and expanded online gaming functionality, where latency can be a significant issue.

Geoff Pestell, CEO at broadband comparison site Fibre Compare, offers expert advice for optimizing the home setup:

“If you notice a significant delay between pressing a button and the action appearing on screen, you’re likely experiencing latency issues, a major drawback when playing online games.”

He advised that a ping test showing a result between 40 and 60 milliseconds (ms) or lower is ideal for a smoother gaming experience, aiming for a latency as close to 0 ms as possible.

How to improve latency for gaming

If high latency is impacting your gameplay, there are several methods you can try to reduce lag and enhance your gaming experience:

1. Choose the right internet plan

For the lowest latency, ensure you’re on a fibre broadband connection (e.g., FTTP or FTTC). Fibre is much faster and more stable than older copper connections like ADSL. Some ISPs even offer gaming-specific broadband plans that prioritise low-latency traffic, providing you with better performance for online gaming.

2. Limit background use

Background activities on other devices, such as large downloads, music or video streaming, or file sharing, consume valuable bandwidth and can cause delays. To avoid this, pause or limit these activities while gaming. If others in your household are online, try to game during off-peak hours when the network isn’t as crowded.

3. Use a wired Ethernet cable

As Wi-Fi can be unstable, connecting your console or PC directly to the router with an Ethernet cable ensures a more stable and faster connection, reducing lag. This is especially important if multiple devices are using Wi-Fi simultaneously.

4. Be closer to the router

If you’re relying on Wi-Fi and your router is far from your gaming setup, the signal may be weak, leading to slower speeds and higher latency. Try moving closer to the router or consider relocating it to a more central spot in your home to improve the signal strength.

Alternatively, you could consider opting for a mesh Wi-Fi router or system, which supplies a seamless broadband connection for the whole house by creating a mesh network. This helps with gaming as it provides a more consistent and strong internet speed and eliminates dead zones to ensure less lag for an uninterrupted gaming experience.

5. Choose the right server

When playing online, always select a server that is physically closest to you. Choosing the right server reduces the distance your data must travel, lowering latency and ensuring a smoother gaming experience.

