Broadband problems plague UK households, Which? report reveals

A staggering 85% of UK broadband customers experienced connection issues in the past year, according to a new report from consumer association Which?

The widespread problems, ranging from sluggish speeds to frequent drop-outs and router malfunctions, are prompting Which? to advise disgruntled users to consider switching providers.

The findings, based on a survey of nearly 4,500 broadband customers conducted between December 2024 and January 2025, highlight persistent issues across major providers. Sky and Virgin Media, in particular, frequently emerged as underperformers in customer satisfaction.

Slow downloads and uploads were the most common complaint, affecting nearly three in 10 customers. Sky customers were hit hardest, with 39% frequently struggling with this issue. Conversely, almost half of Plusnet customers reported no such problems. Very slow speeds were the second most frequent grievance, again with Sky customers (37%) being the most affected, while Zen Internet users experienced the least disruption.

Beyond everyday annoyances, a significant number of customers faced more severe outages. One in seven (15%) reported losing internet for over an hour, and 8% endured a connection loss lasting more than a day. Virgin Media and Sky customers were disproportionately affected by these outages, with over 20% from each provider experiencing frequent disruptions lasting more than an hour.

Adding to customer frustration, many of these providers impose mid-contract price hikes. Virgin Media, for instance, will increase bills by £3.50 per month every April for new customers, while Sky regularly reserves the right to change prices mid-contract.

Which? research indicates that consumers could save an average of £105 by switching broadband suppliers when their contracts end. Smaller providers like Zen Internet and Utility Warehouse were found to outperform larger rivals in terms of value, customer service, and connection reliability. Which? is urging anyone dissatisfied with their service to “vote with their feet” and explore better options.

Results are based on a survey of 4,347 UK adults with a home broadband contract in December 2024 and January 2025.

Table of best and worst providers for some of the most common issues

Best (proportion that said never) Worst (proportion that said frequently) Slow downloads/uploads Plusnet (47%) Sky (39%) Very slow speeds Zen Internet (54%) Sky (37%) Frequent disruptive connection drop-outs Plusnet (57%) Sky (31%) Router problems Hyperoptic (54%) Sky (30%) Outages lasting more than an hour Hyperoptic (70%) Virgin Media (22%)

How to fix slow broadband and connection issues

In some cases, the only way to fix broadband problems is to speak with your provider – or to pick a new one – but there are several things worth trying yourself first.

If you want to check how your speed compares to what was promised by your provider, start by running a broadband speed test. If your speed is much lower than expected, follow our steps on how to speed up slow broadband to see if you can fix the issue yourself. If your wi-fi signal is dropping out regularly, consider whether all of your devices need to be connected at once. However, keep in mind that other people living nearby may also have an impact on your connection – learn how to change the wi-fi channel you’re using to see if that helps. And if your router is playing up, take a look at our guide on how to fix your router for help understanding what the lights on yours might be telling you.

How to complain about poor broadband speed

If you’re experiencing persistent problems with your connection, it’s worth letting your provider know.

Several providers have signed up to Ofcom’s voluntary code of practice on broadband speed: BT, EE, Plusnet, Now, Sky, TalkTalk, Utility Warehouse, Virgin Media and Zen Internet. Each of these providers has committed to give new customers clear information about speeds when they sign up, including a minimum download speed that is guaranteed. If you’re with one of these providers and your speed drops below what was promised when you signed up, you may be able to leave your contract penalty-free.

BT, EE, Hyperoptic, Plusnet, Sky, TalkTalk, Utility Warehouse, Virgin Media, Vodafone, and Zen Internet have also committed to Ofcom’s automatic compensation scheme. That means you won’t need to take any action to receive compensation if your service doesn’t start on the agreed date, your engineer appointment is missed or your service isn’t fixed after a loss of service.

If you’re sick of experiencing issues with your broadband provider, it may be time to consider switching to a new one. Consumers can compare broadband deals on the Which? website here.

