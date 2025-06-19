Argos to restock Nintendo Switch 2 again this Friday June 20th

Share



Argos is pleased to announce its second restock of the Nintendo Switch 2 this Friday.

From 8am on 20th June, customers who missed out last week can shop the newest evolution of the console online and in store.

They’ll also be able to take advantage of Argos’s same-day click-and-collect service, so they’ll have the device up and running in no time.

Shoppers can also benefit from Argos’s Fast Track same-day and next-day delivery options which are available 7-days a week, allowing those whoo order by 5pm to receive their items by 10pm on the same day.

Customers can also get free delivery on small items over £100 and the retailer’s Click & Collect service lets customers collect from over 1,100 Sainsbury’s stores, Argos stores and collection points.

Argos also offers a variety of new Switch 2 accessories, games and bundles for customers to shop, subject to availability.

