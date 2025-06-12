Argos announces limited Nintendo Switch restock for Friday

Share

Eager gamers who missed out on the initial release of the Nintendo Switch 2 will have another opportunity to secure the highly sought-after console this Friday 13th June (lucky for some).

UK retailer Argos has announced a limited restock of the new device, available from 8:00 AM on Friday, June 13th, both online and in stores.

Not surprisingly, the retailer is encouraging customers to act fast as demand for the Switch 2 remains exceptionally high since its launch last week. Argos reports a staggering 241% increase in searches for “Switch 2” on its website and a 433% surge in wish list additions over the past week, underscoring the undiminished consumer appetite.

Customers purchasing the console will be able to use Argos’s services, including same-day click-and-collect, allowing them to get their hands on the console before the weekend. Additionally, Fast Track same-day and next-day delivery options are available seven days a week for those ordering before 5 PM.

Beyond the console itself, Argos will also be introducing a variety of new Switch 2 accessories this week, alongside a selection of games and bundles, all subject to availability.

Given the unprecedented demand seen during the initial launch, Argos anticipates that this limited stock will sell out very quickly on Friday morning. Shoppers who are keen to secure a Switch 2 are advised to be ready as soon as sales go live.

