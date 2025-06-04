Apple/EU stand-off intensifies as iPhone maker considers dropping AirDrop

Share



The legal battle between tech giant Apple and the European Union is escalating, with a key dispute over digital market regulations potentially resulting in the removal of features like AirDrop.

Apple has appealed a core component of the Digital Markets Act (DMA), signalling a hardline stance against interoperability requirements.

Last year, the EU declared Apple’s restriction of certain iOS features exclusively to its own devices — such as AirPods’ proximity-pairing and AirDrop — as anti-competitive.

The EU asserts that this practice grants Apple an unfair advantage over competitors and has ordered the company to open up these functionalities to third-party companies. While initial discussions between Apple and the EU reportedly took place, they appear to have been unfruitful, culminating in Apple’s formal appeal against the decision.

Apple’s position underscores its apprehension about the DMA’s impact on its product ecosystem. In a statement highlighted by Apple commenter John Gruber, the company argued: “In the end, these deeply flawed rules that only target Apple — and no other company — will severely limit our ability to deliver innovative products and features to Europe, leading to an inferior user experience for our European customers.”

This sentiment suggests that if the appeal fails, Apple might opt to withhold new features from EU iPhones rather than make them accessible to rivals. The company has already taken this approach with Apple Intelligence and continues to restrict iPhone Mirroring from EU users, fearing it would be compelled to offer Android mirroring.

Gruber further speculates that existing features like AirDrop could also be withdrawn.

“If AirDrop were brand new, users in the EU wouldn’t get that either, I suspect. And if this mandate holds up, EU users might lose AirDrop,” he noted, also mentioning AirPods and Apple Watch, though acknowledging a full withdrawal of devices is less likely.

