AI-generated music fuelling fraudulent streams on Deezer

A new report from French streaming platform Deezer indicates that a staggering 70% of streams of AI-generated music on its platform are fraudulent.

While AI-made music currently accounts for a small fraction (0.5%) of total streams, the analysis suggests that organised fraudsters are exploiting this nascent technology to illicitly claim royalty payments.

The scheme typically involves using bots to artificially inflate listening figures for AI-generated songs, subsequently siphoning off royalty revenue. This tactic is designed to bypass detection systems that might flag unusually high listening numbers for a limited number of tracks.

Thibault Roucou, Deezer’s director of royalties and reporting, confirmed that the manipulation is a clear attempt to “get some money from royalties,” adding that the company is continually investing in anti-fraud measures to stay ahead of perpetrators.

Deezer has developed a tool capable of detecting 100% AI-made content from prominent AI music models like Suno and Udio. The platform has identified fraudulent AI-generated music across various genres, including fake pop, rap, and artificial mood tracks and is actively blocking royalty payments for streams deemed fraudulent.

The platform’s findings highlight a growing problem across the streaming industry. Deezer revealed in April that AI-generated music now comprises 18% of all uploads to its platform, equating to approximately 20,000 tracks per day. In response, Deezer is removing all fully AI-generated content from its algorithmic recommendations.

The global streaming market, valued at $20.4 billion last year, presents a lucrative target for fraudsters. The IFPI, a global trade body, has previously stated that fraudulent streaming diverts funds that “should be going to legitimate artists” and that generative AI has “significantly exacerbated” the issue.

This follows a high-profile case last year where a US musician was charged for allegedly creating hundreds of thousands of AI-generated songs and orchestrating billions of fraudulent streams, netting an estimated $10 million in royalty payments.

