Workers concerned about AI impact on jobs

A recent survey indicates that over a quarter of UK workers are worried about potential job losses due to the increasing integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into the workforce.

The survey, conducted by contact center software specialist MaxContact, polled 1,000 individuals who had interacted with a call centre in the past 18 months. While concerns about AI-related job displacement exist, the report also highlights the continued importance of human interaction in customer service.

The findings reveal that a significant majority (70%) of respondents still prefer speaking to a human agent when dealing with specific situations over the phone. Moreover, 36% of those surveyed stated that they find it easier to explain their situation in person, despite the availability of alternative channels like AI chatbots.

Specific scenarios where people favored human interaction included emergencies (67%), complex account queries (65%), and making complaints (61%) – see list below.

The preference for human interaction was more pronounced among older demographics. Over four-fifths (82%) of those aged 55 and above preferred speaking with a human, compared to just over half (53%) of 18-24 year olds.

Ben Booth, CEO of MaxContact, commented on the findings, stating:

“Technology works best when it enhances human capabilities rather than replacing them.”

He believes that the most successful contact centres will strategically deploy AI for efficiency while investing in their human agents’ soft skills and product knowledge.

Booth suggests that this hybrid approach will enable businesses to automate routine processes and empower agents to deliver more personalized and valuable interactions.

The most common reasons people want to speak to humans rather than AI:



When I need to explain my specific situation – 70% Emergency situations – 67% Complex account queries – 65% Making a complaint – 61% When I need to negotiate terms – 59% Making or discussing payment arrangements – 47% When I’m experiencing financial difficulties – 41% Discussing new products or services 39% No Situations – 2% Other – 0.6%

