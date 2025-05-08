Wikipedia taking legal action against Online Safety Act, UK’s Gov.UK to replace passwords

Share



Wikipedia is taking legal action against new Online Safety Act regulations it says could threaten the safety of its volunteer editors and their ability to keep harmful content off the site. The Wikimedia Foundation – the non-profit which supports the online encyclopaedia – is seeking a judicial review of rules which could mean Wikipedia is subjected to the toughest duties required of websites under the act. Lead counsel Phil Bradley-Schmieg said it was “unfortunate that we must now defend the privacy and safety of Wikipedia’s volunteer editors from flawed legislation”. BBC

The UK Government has announced plans to replace passwords as the way to access Gov.UK, its digital services platform for the public. In contrast to using a password and then an additional text message or code sent to a user’s trusted device – known as two-factor authentication – passkeys are unique digital keys tied to a specific device that proves the user’s identity when they log in without requiring them to input any further codes. The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) said this approach is more secure because the digital key remains stored on the user’s device and cannot be easily intercepted or stolen. Independent



Producer Giles Martin has said plans to allow AI firms to use artists’ work without permission, unless creators opt out, is like criminals being given free rein to burgle houses unless they are specifically told not to. Martin, who is the son of Beatles producer George Martin and worked with Sir Paul McCartney on the Get Back documentary series and the 2023 Beatles track Now And Then, spoke to Sky News at a UK Music protest at Westminster coinciding with a parliamentary debate on the issue. Sky News

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who is the slurpiest mobile browser of them all? The answer, according to VPN vendor Surfshark, is Chrome. Surfshark’s research focused on the top ten browsers based on AppMagic rankings. This included Safari due to it being the default browser on iPhones. Between them, Chrome and Safari account for almost 90 percent of the mobile browser market, according to Statcounter, while also being among the top for data collection. The Register

Jaguar is searching for a new advertising agency after the carmaker faced a public backlash over its controversial rebrand. Jaguar Land Rover has launched a review of its global creative account, which could lead to the company switching to a new ad agency. The account is currently held by Accenture Song, which was appointed in 2021 alongside the group’s in-house agency Spark44. The contract runs until the middle of 2026. The review comes after Jaguar was forced to defend a controversial advert and rebrand that sparked widespread controversy late last year. Telegraph

Britain’s National Wealth Fund will lend £600 million ($802 million) to Iberdrola-owned ScottishPower to help fund upgrades to the country’s power grid, they said in a joint statement on Thursday. The announcement comes a week after Spain and Portugal suffered widespread blackouts that industry experts say highlight the need for will lendto Iberdrola-owned ScottishPower to help fund upgrades to the country’s power grid, they said in a joint statement on Thursday. The announcement comes a week after Spain and Portugal suffered widespread blackouts that industry experts say highlight the need for massive investment across Europe’s electricity infrastructure. Reuters

We have never been more connected – yet people are feeling more and more isolated. Two decades after Facebook began linking us with friends, family and people we’d like to get to know online, loneliness rates are rising. In the UK, 7pc of people report often feeling lonely – up from 5pc a decade ago. The figure climbs to 10pc among 16 to 24-year-olds who are now spending up to six hours per day online, according to Ofcom data. The UK average is four hours and 20 minutes. The ubiquity of social media has been blamed for exacerbating feelings of isolation. Telegraph

