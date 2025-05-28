WhatsApp announces iPad app – 15 years after launch, Temu profits drop nearly 50%

Share



After more than 15 years since the launch of the iPad, WhatsApp has finally released a dedicated app for Apple’s tablet, fulfilling what Meta described as “one of our biggest requests” from users. The long-awaited app is now available for download via the App Store, bringing the popular messaging service to a larger screen format. The new WhatsApp for iPad app mirrors many functionalities found on its iPhone counterpart. Users can engage in audio and video calls with up to 32 participants, use both front and rear device cameras and share their screen during calls. ShinyShiny

BYD has slashed the price of its electric vehicles (EVs) in China as it steps up its war with Tesla. The Chinese EV maker is now selling its entry-level car for 75pc less than the cheapest Tesla after cutting the price of the Seagull hatchback by 20pc to 55,800 yuan (£5,712). That is around a quarter of the cost of Tesla’s cheapest car, the Model 3, which sells for 231,900 yuan. The Shenzhen-based EV manufacturer, whose investors include Warren Buffett, over the weekend announced discounts on 22 of its models in China until the end of June. Telegraph

Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starship tumbled out of control after a test launch in Texas on Tuesday evening, and both the first-stage Super Heavy booster and rocket exploded before the craft’s planned splashdown in the Indian Ocean. Fuel leaks on the unmanned rocket caused it to spin uncontrollably before its planned re-entry through Earth’s atmosphere. SpaceX confirmed that the rocket broke apart during re-entry, which it again euphemistically termed as a “rapid unscheduled disassembly.” Independent



PDD Holdings, the Chinese owner of online shopping platform Temu, has reported a near 50% drop in profit as US President Donald Trump’s trade policies added to its struggles in its home country. US-listed shares of the e-commerce giant fell by more than 13% on Tuesday, after the firm said its profits for the first three months of the year fell to 14.74bn yuan ($2.05bn , £1.5bn). Earlier this month, the Trump administration ended the so-called “de minimis” exemption that allowed parcels worth less than $800 (£593) enter the US without being hit with import duties. BBC

The latest web browser coming to Opera’s roster embraces AI agents that aim to use the internet for you. The Norwegian tech company describes Opera Neon as an “agentic browser” that has contextual awareness and performs tasks on the users’ behalf, including researching, building, and designing whatever you need. Oddly, Opera announced a Neon browser in 2017 that never took off. We’ll see if it’s more successful this time. The Verge

A voiceover artist says her voice data is being used for ScotRail’s new AI train announcer without her permission, saying she feels “violated” and does not have control. The government-owned train operator recently rolled out “Iona”, an AI voice on some routes, which replaced older messages recorded by a human. But established Scottish voiceover artist and actress Gayanne Potter said Iona is based on recordings she made in 2021. STV News

Apple’s tvOS could be about to receive its first major redesign in ten years, according to a leading commentator. The new look and feel is said to be in the works across all of Apple’s platforms; iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says it will draw on inspiration from visionOS, which also will gain some attention. News of the upgrade will likely be confirmed at the upcoming Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (June 9-13, 2025). BroadbandTVNews

