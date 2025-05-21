Volvo and Google extend partnership with advanced in-car AI

Share



Volvo Cars and Google have announced an expanded partnership, set to accelerate the integration of cutting-edge Android Automotive OS innovations into Volvo vehicles.

A key highlight of this collaboration is the upcoming integration of Google Gemini, Google’s advanced conversational AI, which was demonstrated in a Volvo EX90 at Google I/O 2025.

This deepened alliance means Volvo drivers with Google built-in will be among the first to experience the power of Gemini’s conversational AI. Gemini in the car will allow users to interact more intuitively, enabling them to craft and translate messages, ask questions directly from the car’s user manual, or inquire about specific details of their destination, all through natural dialogue.

This interaction is designed to significantly reduce cognitive load, allowing drivers to remain focused on the road and minimize distractions. Gemini is slated to replace the current Google Assistant in Volvo cars later this year.

Beyond Gemini, Volvo cars will now serve as one of Google’s crucial reference hardware platforms for future Android development in the automotive sector. This strategic move means Google will utilize Volvo Cars as a lead development partner for new features and updates, integrating them into the main Android codebase.

Says Patrick Brady, Vice President of Android for Cars at Google: “We’re excited to deepen this partnership, accelerating the pace of innovation that will not only improve the driving experience for Volvo customers but also set new benchmarks for the automotive industry.”

Adds Alwin Bakkenes, head of global software engineering at Volvo Cars: “Through this partnership with Google, we are able to bring the very latest features and capabilities from the leading consumer eco-system into our products first.”

