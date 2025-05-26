Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5 Black Edition models on sale this week

Share

Volkswagen is set to extend its electric SUV lineup with the upcoming release of the ID.4 and ID.5 Black Edition models.

These new trims, which promise significant added value, will be available for sale in the UK from Thursday, May 29.

Building upon the existing Match variants—the ID.4 Match Pro, ID.4 Match Pro 4MOTION, and ID.5 Match—the Black Edition models introduce a suite of exterior and interior upgrades. On the outside, you can expect a more assertive presence thanks to 19-inch Onyx black alloy wheels, a panoramic glass sunroof, and sleek black exterior mirror housings.

Further accentuating their sophisticated aesthetic, claims VW, are high-gloss black roof trims, black rear pillars, and black rear nameplates.

Inside, the focus shifts to premium comfort and an elevated driving experience. Both Black Edition models come equipped with Volkswagen’s Top-Sport ‘Plus’ Interior Pack. This includes front sport seats featuring integrated head restraints, power-adjustable lumbar support, and a massage function, all upholstered in ArtVelours microfleece.

Individually, these additional features would typically amount to an extra £4,625. However, Volkswagen is offering the Black Edition trims for as little as £1,780 more than their Match counterparts.

The on-the-road recommended retail prices, including VAT, are £46,180 for the ID.4 Black Edition, £47,900 for the ID.4 Black Edition with 4MOTION, and £47,680 for the ID.5 Black Edition. All models are powered by a 77 kWh battery delivering 286 PS.

Drivers can expect WLTP ranges of 336 miles for the ID.4 Black Edition, 322 miles for the ID.4 Black Edition 4MOTION, and 341 miles for the ID.5 Black Edition.

