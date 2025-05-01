Virgin TV Customers Offered Free Access to Fit at Home App

Share



Virgin Media TV customers can now access the Fit at Home workout app for three months at no extra cost. This gives them access to over 500 workouts from their homes. Virgin Media TV customers can now access the Fit at Home workout app for three months at no extra cost. This gives them access to over 500 workouts from their homes.

Customers who sign up for the app before June 30, 2025, will save £30 and gain access to professionally guided exercise and wellness classes, including Pilates, ‘Dumbbells & Fit,’ and meditation. No gym membership is required.

To subscribe, Virgin TV 360 and Stream customers can go to the Apps area on their TV and scan the QR code displayed when they select the Fit at Home app.

David Bouchier, Chief TV and Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “It is our mission to provide customers the best possible value from their Virgin TV package, so we are thrilled to be offering three months access to Fit at Home at no extra cost.”

Fit at Home offers sessions for everyone, including:

Bodyweight & Fit with Anna McCormack

Kids & Fun with Dan Cooke

Sensual & Fit with Kasia Rain

Sports & Physio

Pilates & Fit with Lewis McNairy

Meditation & Fit

Dumbbell & Fit with Taylor McCormack

Pregnant & Fit with Abby Taylor

