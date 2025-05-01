Virgin TV Customers Offered Free Access to Fit at Home App
Virgin Media TV customers can now access the Fit at Home workout app for three months at no extra cost. This gives them access to over 500 workouts from their homes.
Customers who sign up for the app before June 30, 2025, will save £30 and gain access to professionally guided exercise and wellness classes, including Pilates, ‘Dumbbells & Fit,’ and meditation. No gym membership is required.
To subscribe, Virgin TV 360 and Stream customers can go to the Apps area on their TV and scan the QR code displayed when they select the Fit at Home app.
David Bouchier, Chief TV and Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “It is our mission to provide customers the best possible value from their Virgin TV package, so we are thrilled to be offering three months access to Fit at Home at no extra cost.”
Fit at Home offers sessions for everyone, including:
- Bodyweight & Fit with Anna McCormack
- Kids & Fun with Dan Cooke
- Sensual & Fit with Kasia Rain
- Sports & Physio
- Pilates & Fit with Lewis McNairy
- Meditation & Fit
- Dumbbell & Fit with Taylor McCormack
- Pregnant & Fit with Abby Taylor
