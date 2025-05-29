UK’s first flying taxi takes off, Game cancels Nintendo Switch pre-orders

Share



Britain’s first-ever flying taxi has completed its first journey as the government backs plans to introduce the service by 2028. The prototype VX4 electric aircraft is the first of its kind to complete a cross-country trip from the Cotswolds in normal airspace outside of test conditions in European aviation history. Developed by Bristol-based start-up Vertical Aerospace, the vehicle is capable of carrying one pilot and four passengers, and can reach speeds of up to 150 mph across a distance of 100 miles. Independent

Technology shares climbed on Thursday, buoyed by strong results from Nvidia, despite the AI chip company’s boss issuing a warning about the rise of Chinese rivals. The Stoxx Europe tech index rose by 0.8% on Thursday following Nvidia’s financial report, with the Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML rallying by 2.4%. In the US, futures for the tech-focused Nasdaq climbed 2%, and shares in Nvidia itself jumped 6% in pre-market trading. The Guardian

The British military is to spend more than £1 billion on artificial intelligence and a hacking attack team, the Defence Secretary has announced. John Healey vowed to give the Armed Forces more power online to target hostile states such as Vladimir Putin’s Russia, as he warned that “the keyboard has become a weapon of war”. The offensive operations will be conducted through a new Cyber and Electromagnetic Command, which will also oversee a £1 billion investment in upgraded targeting systems using an artificial intelligence “kill web” that connects military systems. The Telegraph

UK high street chain Game has apologised after it cancelled some pre-orders of the hotly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2. Gamers have waited years for the Switch 2 – the successor to one of the best-selling consoles in history – with the new model being finally released to the public on 5 June. But some of those who pre-ordered the Switch 2 through Game will now not be able to get their hands on it on its release date. “We understand how disappointing this is, especially for those who have been eagerly awaiting their order,” Game wrote in a post on social media BBC



The Nintendo Switch Online app, now referred to simply as the Nintendo Switch App, has been updated to Version 3.0.1. on iOS and Android. Not only does the update introduce the name change, but a few new major features are also now available, enhancing the user experience and compatibility for both the current Switch and future Switch 2 owners. Some of the new features don’t require a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, which is likely the reason for the removal of “online” in the title. MyNintendoNews

A VPN vendor says billions of stolen cookies currently on sale either on dark web or Telegram-based marketplaces remain active and exploitable. More than 93.7 billion of them are currently available for criminals to buy online and of those, between 7-9 percent are active, on average, according to NordVPN’s breakdown of stolen cookies by country. Adrianus Warmenhoven, cybersecurity advisor at NordVPN, said: “Cookies may seem harmless, but in the wrong hands, they’re digital keys to our most private information.” The Register

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts