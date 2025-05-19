The UK’s 10 Longest Range EVs: Mercedes-Benz EQS leads the way

Share



The electric vehicle (EV) market is transforming at an electrifying pace, with one of the most impressive advances being the ever-increasing distances these cars can travel on a single charge.

Just a few years ago, many EVs struggled to complete a return trip from London to Brighton without needing a recharge. Today, a growing number of EVs can make that journey three times over, offering drivers unprecedented freedom and flexibility.

Despite these advances, however, a significant portion of drivers remains hesitant to switch to electric. The 2024 RAC Report on Motoring indicates that 51% of those surveyed are concerned about EVs’ limited range, fearing they won’t be able to replicate the ease of long-distance travel offered by traditional petrol or diesel cars.

This feature aims to address those concerns by highlighting the ten longest-range electric cars currently available. The list is based on the official combined range figures from the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP).

While real-world driving conditions may vary, the WLTP standard provides a reliable benchmark for comparing different vehicles. Importantly, this list includes EVs across various price points, demonstrating that long-range capability is no longer exclusive to the luxury segment.

Longest range electric cars on sale in the UK: shortlist Mercedes-Benz EQS – 481 miles Audi A6 e-tron – 463 miles Polestar 3 –438 miles Volkswagen ID.7 – 437 miles Tesla Model 3 – 436 miles Peugeot E-3008: 435 miles Mercedes-Benz EQE: 429 miles Porsche Taycan: 421 miles Peugeot E-5008: 415 miles Polestar 2: 408 miles

1. Mercedes-Benz EQS

Range: 481 miles

The Mercedes-Benz EQS (pictured above) stands unchallenged as the reigning champion of EV range. This luxury saloon’s remarkable distance is primarily attributed to its massive 118kWh battery pack, combined with its status as the most aerodynamically efficient car on the market. The EQS 450+ model achieves the headline-grabbing 481-mile range, though it comes with a price tag exceeding £100,000. It’s important to note that achieving this maximum range requires ideal driving conditions and a light foot on the accelerator, as it does to all vehicles on this list.

2. Audi A6 e-tron

Range: 463 miles

Audi’s A6 e-tron has emerged as a formidable contender in the long-range EV arena. This sleek and relatively lightweight saloon boasts a quoted range of up to 463 miles, outperforming its stablemate, the Q6 e-tron, and even surpassing the similarly sized Mercedes-Benz EQE. Equipped with a 95kWh usable battery and a single 367hp electric motor, the A6 e-tron Performance offers an optimal balance of performance, cost, and range. The car is characterized by its quiet cruising capabilities, spacious boot, and sophisticated interior.



3. Polestar 3

Range: 438 miles

Polestar’s latest addition, the Polestar 3, is a cutting-edge premium SUV that can travel from London to Edinburgh with range to spare. The most affordable Long Range Single motor version impressively outperforms rivals like the Tesla Model Y in terms of range. With rapid charging at up to 250kW, LiDAR sensors for enhanced autonomous driving and a sporty driving experience, the Polestar 3 is a highly desirable choice in the EV market.

4. Volkswagen ID.7

Range: 437 miles

The Volkswagen ID.7 distinguishes itself by offering exceptional range (437 miles) from a relatively small 86 kWh battery pack, demonstrating its efficiency. This new-age electric vehicle, equivalent to the Volkswagen Passat, prioritizes comfort, quietness and spaciousness, making it ideal for long journeys. An estate version, the ID.7 Tourer, is also available, though it offers slightly reduced range in exchange for increased boot space.



5. Tesla Model 3

Range: 436 miles

While no longer the newest EV on the block (having been overtaken in global popularity by its sibling, the Model Y), the Tesla Model 3 remains a strong contender, particularly in terms of range. In its Long Range Rear Wheel Drive configuration, the Model 3 delivers a highly competitive 436 miles on a single charge. Tesla’s expertise in EV technology allows it to achieve this impressive range from a relatively small 78kWh battery, resulting in exceptional efficiency. The Model 3 also offers sports car-like performance, advanced technology features and, very usefully, access to Tesla’s Supercharger network.

6. Peugeot e-3008

Range: 435 miles

A tall and substantial family SUV, Peugeot’s e-3008 holds its own against cutting-edge competitors like Tesla and Polestar. Its impressive range of 435 miles is enabled by a substantial 97kWh battery pack in its Long Range form. While its price tag of nearly £50,000 may seem high for a Peugeot, its range-per-pound ratio and spaciousness make it a compelling value proposition, further enhanced by its stylish design and high-tech cabin.

7. Mercedes-Benz EQE

Range: 429 miles

The slightly smaller sibling to the flagship EQS, the Mercedes-Benz EQE, shares the same massive 118kWh battery pack in its EQE 450+ variant. While its aerodynamic profile isn’t quite as slippery as its larger counterpart, it still manages to deliver an impressive 429 miles of range. The EQE offers a refined design, a luxurious interior, and a wealth of advanced features.

8. Porsche Taycan

Range: 421 miles

Launched in 2020, the Porsche Taycan demonstrates that electric saloons can be both sporty and exciting. A 2024 update introduced significant enhancements, including new batteries and motors. With the optional 105kWh ‘Performance Battery Plus,’ the entry-level rear-wheel-drive Taycan now boasts a range of up to 421 miles. It also benefits from being one of the fastest-charging EVs available.

9. Peugeot e-5008

Range: 415 miles

The larger seven-seater sibling of the e-3008, the Peugeot e-5008 proves that passenger capacity doesn’t have to come at the expense of range. Equipped with the same Long Range battery option as its smaller counterpart, the e-5008 achieves a range of up to 415 miles. While slightly lower than the e-3008, this range is a worthwhile trade-off for the ability to carry more passengers, without compromising on style or technology.

10. Polestar 2

Range: 408 miles

The Polestar 2, introduced in 2020, has undergone continuous improvement, with a 2023 upgrade significantly boosting its range. The Long Range Single Motor model now boasts a claimed range of up to 408 miles.

